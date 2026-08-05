Old World Christmas's 'Sisters Sisters' Ornament Becomes One of Its Most Successful Launches, Less Than a Year After Debut

The hand-blown glass ornament of two sisters in matching gowns doubled site traffic in two weeks and lifted conversion 23%, one of the strongest debuts in company history.

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In under a year, Old World Christmas's Sisters Sisters ornament has become one of the most successful product launches in the company's history, a standout among its 2,000-plus designs.

Since its fall 2025 launch, the ornament has doubled website traffic in just two weeks, increased site conversion rates by 23%, and earned consistent five-star reviews along the way.

Old World Christmas's 'Sisters Sisters' Ornament

Key Facts

What it is: A hand-blown, hand-painted glass ornament of two sisters in matching gowns, mid-song.

A hand-blown, hand-painted glass ornament of two sisters in matching gowns, mid-song. The momentum: One of the most successful launches in company history, doubling site traffic in two weeks and lifting conversion 23%.

One of the most successful launches in company history, doubling site traffic in two weeks and lifting conversion 23%. How fast it happened: The ornament launched in fall 2025 and became one of the company's most successful debuts within its first year.

The ornament launched in fall 2025 and became one of the company's most successful debuts within its first year. Why collectors love it: It puts two sisters in matching gowns, mid-song, on the tree, a scene people recognize the moment they open the box.

It puts two sisters in matching gowns, mid-song, on the tree, a scene people recognize the moment they open the box. Where to shop: Available now at oldworldchristmas.com/products/sisters-sisters-ornament

Why it sells

The image of two sisters in matching gowns, mid-song, is instantly familiar. It taps a nostalgia for sisterhood and holiday tradition that collectors recognize the moment they open the box.

A word from the brand

"We've been making ornaments for almost 50 years, and Sisters Sisters becoming one of our most successful launches ever shows how much this little moment between sisters means to people," said Neal Applefeld, President and CEO, Old World Christmas. "People buy this one because it takes them back to a song they grew up singing along to. That connection is what we've built the company on."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Sisters Sisters ornament? A hand-blown, hand-painted glass ornament of two sisters in matching gowns, mid-song. A nostalgic nod to sisterhood and holiday tradition, the kind of moment collectors recognize on sight.

Is Sisters Sisters one of Old World Christmas's most popular ornaments? It's been one of the most successful launches in company history, doubling site traffic in two weeks and drawing consistent five-star reviews since its fall 2025 debut.

Where can I buy the Sisters Sisters ornament? The ornament is available now for $27.99, with 10% off through August 9, and can be purchased at http://oldworldchristmas.com/products/sisters-sisters-ornament.

Is it still available for the 2026 holiday season? Yes, it's available now at oldworldchristmas.com, but given last year's demand, shoppers shouldn't wait too long to grab one.

About Old World Christmas

Old World Christmas has made hand-blown glass ornaments since 1979. Each design is created in-house and handcrafted by skilled artisans, and the collection now spans more than 2,000 proprietary designs, from traditional to whimsical. Built to last and made to capture a memory, a milestone, a pet, or a person you love, the ornaments give everyone a way to tell the story of their lives one piece at a time. Learn more at www.oldworldchristmas.com.

Media Contact

Shelby Wilson

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SOURCE Old World Christmas