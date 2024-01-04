Halia Therapeutics to Attend the 42nd JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Present at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is pioneering a novel class of small molecule medications designed to combat inflammation. Today, the company announced that its leadership team will attend the 42nd JP Morgan Healthcare Conference (January 8 – 11) and present at Biotech Showcase 2024 (January 8–10) in San Francisco.

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities.

At the Showcase, Halia Therapeutics will discuss its lead product, HT-6184, which inhibits chronic inflammation associated with multiple diseases. A Phase II clinical trial to evaluate HT-6184 was recently initiated to treat patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. This year, registered attendees can view Halia's presentation live and access a recorded version currently available.

Presentation details at Biotech Showcase:

Category Listing: Inflammation, Oncology, Neurology

Speaker: Margit Janat-Amsbury, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Halia Therapeutics

Date: January 9, 2024

Time: 10:15 a.m. PT

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, 333 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102 (Franciscan-B)

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

