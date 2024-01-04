Halia Therapeutics to Attend the 42nd JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Present at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

News provided by

Halia Therapeutics

04 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is pioneering a novel class of small molecule medications designed to combat inflammation. Today, the company announced that its leadership team will attend the 42nd JP Morgan Healthcare Conference (January 8 – 11) and present at Biotech Showcase 2024 (January 8–10) in San Francisco.  

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities.

At the Showcase, Halia Therapeutics will discuss its lead product, HT-6184, which inhibits chronic inflammation associated with multiple diseases. A Phase II clinical trial to evaluate HT-6184 was recently initiated to treat patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. This year, registered attendees can view Halia's presentation live and access a recorded version currently available.

Presentation details at Biotech Showcase:

Category Listing: Inflammation, Oncology, Neurology

Speaker: Margit Janat-Amsbury, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Halia Therapeutics

Date: January 9, 2024

Time: 10:15 a.m. PT

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, 333 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102 (Franciscan-B)

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on  LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Company Contact:

James Dye

+1.385.355.4315

[email protected]

Media Contact: 

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

+1 (646) 942-5604

[email protected]

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics

Also from this source

Halia Therapeutics to Present at the 13th World Gastroenterology, IBD & Hepatology Conference

Halia Therapeutics to Present at the 13th World Gastroenterology, IBD & Hepatology Conference

Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of small molecule medications designed to combat...
Halia Therapeutics Dosed its First Patient in Phase 2a Clinical Trial of HT-6184, a First-in-Class NLRP3-Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Halia Therapeutics Dosed its First Patient in Phase 2a Clinical Trial of HT-6184, a First-in-Class NLRP3-Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of small molecule medications designed to combat...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.