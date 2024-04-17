Halia Therapeutics to Present at Asia BIO 2024

Presentation to be held on Wednesday, April 24 , from 2:00 – 2:15 p.m. SGT

LEHI, Utah, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of small molecule medications designed to combat inflammation, today announced that David J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and CEO of Halia Therapeutics, will present at the Asia BIO 2024 Conference on April 24.

The presentation will include recent business updates and anticipated milestones from Halia's ongoing Phase II clinical trials in multiple indications evaluating its lead asset, HT-6184, a selective and orally bioavailable first-in-class inhibitor of the NLRP3/NEK7 inflammasome. This drug candidate is designed to improve patients' lives by targeting chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.

Details about the presentation are as follow:

Presenter: David J. Bearss , Ph.D., President and CEO of Halia Therapeutics

, Ph.D., President and CEO of Halia Therapeutics Date: Wednesday, April 24 , from 2:00 – 2:15 p.m. SGT

, from 2:00 – SGT Location: Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore

Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Room: #3102

#3102 Registration: Here

Asia Bio Partnering Forum continues to build on its strong start to gather biotech and pharma leaders from around the world with hundreds of emerging innovators across Asia Pacific to advance dealmaking in Asia. Dr. Bearss will be available for meetings with registered conference attendees.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase I study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. Halia has also initiated 2 Phase II trials to evaluate the efficacy of HT-6184 for the treatment of lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and on post-procedure diagnostic biomarkers of inflammation and pain (NCT06241742).

The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Company Contact:

James Dye

+1.385.355.4315

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

+1 (646) 942-5604

[email protected]

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics