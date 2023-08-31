Halia Therapeutics to Present at the 17th Annual PAINWeek Conference

News provided by

Halia Therapeutics

31 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to treat a broad range of diseases driven by chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration, today announced they will be presenting new data at the 17th Annual PAINWeek Conference on Thursday, September 7, at 5:30 p.m. PDT/8:30 p.m. EDT.

Halia's presentation will highlight the recent company developments on its NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor and lead asset, HT-6184, and how it was able to mitigate both thermal hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia in a dose-dependent manner in the Complete Freund's Adjuvant-Induced pain rat model.

"Inflammation plays a crucial role in pain perception, and these research findings showcase the important downstream effects of Halia's innovative therapy to target the inflammasome and treat pain," said Dr. David J. Bearss, President and CEO of Halia Therapeutics. "The results support HT-6184's potential to significantly reduce post-procedural pain and disease-induced pain associated with inflammatory signals and chronic inflammation in humans. With the recently completed enrollment in our Phase I clinical trial of HT-6184, we look forward to analyzing the results and advancing our clinical development." 

Details about the poster presentation are as follows:

  • Title: Characterization of the NLRP3 Inflammasome Inhibitor HT-6184 in the Complete Freund's Adjuvant (CFA)-Induced Pain Model
  • Presenter: Devan Bursey, M.S., Scientist at Halia Therapeutics
  • Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5:30 p.m.6:30 p.m. PDT
  • Location: The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV

About NLRP3
Activation of NLRP3 triggers the release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-18 and induces a lytic cell death process called pyroptosis. These processes lead to systemic chronic inflammation. Halia's therapeutic inhibition of NLRP3 prevents the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and promotes its disassembly once formed, thereby inhibiting the production and release of IL-1β and IL-18. Persistent activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is thought to drive the onset and progression of many conditions, including fibrotic, dermatological, and auto-inflammatory diseases. Significant neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis are also driven by NLRP3 activation.

About HT-6184
HT-6184 is the first drug candidate to target the protein NEK7 through an allosteric mechanism. NEK7 is an essential component of the NLRP3 inflammasome and is critical for its assembly and the maintenance of NLRP3 activity. In preclinical models, Halia has shown that inhibiting the ability of NEK7 to bind to NLRP3 leads to a disruption in the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome complex, thereby inhibiting the signaling from the inflammasome and reducing the inflammatory response. Preclinical models also showed that in addition to disrupting the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, HT-6184 promotes the disassembly of the inflammasome once activated.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.
Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Company Contact:

James Dye

[email protected]

+1.385.355.4315

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

+1 (646) 942-5604

[email protected]

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics

Also from this source

Halia Therapeutics Opens the Doors of its New Headquarters and Laboratory Facilities in Lehi, Utah

Halia Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment for Phase I Clinical Trial of HT-6184 for Chronic Inflammation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.