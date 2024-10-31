Halia Therapeutics to Present Promising Data at Obesity Week 2024: HT-6184 Shows Enhanced and Sustained Weight Loss with GLP-1 Agonist Combination

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, Inc. (Halia), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases, announced today that it will present promising data on HT-6184's potential to enhance and sustain weight loss when combined with semaglutide. This presentation will occur at the upcoming Obesity Week 2024 conference, scheduled for November 3-6, 2024, in San Antonio, TX.

HT-6184, a first-in-class, selective, and orally bioavailable inhibitor of the NEK7/NLRP3 inflammasome, is undergoing preclinical evaluation in combination with the GLP-1 agonist semaglutide. This combination targets inflammation, a key factor linked to obesity-related metabolic dysfunction.

"We're excited to present preclinical data from diet-induced obesity models showcasing HT-6184's promising effectiveness when combined with the GLP-1 agonist semaglutide," said David Bearss, CEO of Halia Therapeutics. "Our findings indicate that this combination further increases weight loss compared to semaglutide treatment alone. HT-6184 has shown a unique ability to reshape the immune microenvironment in obese adipose tissue by modulating macrophage polarization. It shifts chronic inflammatory signaling towards a profile resembling lean adipose tissue, reducing pro-inflammatory M1 macrophage infiltration while promoting anti-inflammatory M2 macrophage expansion. This transformation restores metabolic balance, improving insulin sensitivity and enhancing weight loss outcomes, particularly when combined with GLP-1 agonists.

Our research not only highlights HT-6184's potential in fighting obesity but also demonstrates its broader application as an anti-inflammatory therapy for various inflammatory conditions. We look forward to advancing this program into clinical development, bringing us closer to offering meaningful solutions for individuals living with the chronic inflammatory effects of obesity."

Halia will present preclinical data on the effects of HT-6184 and semaglutide, both individually and in combination, in promoting weight loss through appetite suppression and improved metabolic function. While semaglutide alone has effectively reduced body weight, the preclinical data suggests that the combination treatment leads to significant weight loss beyond the 15% plateau typically observed with semaglutide treatment alone.

Obesity Week is an international conference uniting obesity researchers and clinicians. It showcases the latest developments in the field, from cutting-edge basic science to clinical research, obesity treatment and prevention, and advocacy and public policy.

Presentation Details:

Title: Oral-036 HT-6184 Reverses Obesity Inflammation, Promotes Weight Loss With GLP-1 Agonist in High-Fat Diet Mice

Date: November 4, 2024

Time: 9 – 9:15 a.m. CT

Presenter: David Bearss, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Halia Therapeutics

Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center 207

To view the abstract and full agenda please visit https://obesityweek.org/attend/program/

About NLRP3

NLRP3, an innate immune sensor, activates in response to various pathogenic and sterile stimuli. When activated, NLRP3 triggers the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-18 and induces pyroptosis, a lytic cell death process. These mechanisms lead to systemic chronic inflammation. Halia's therapeutic inhibits NLRP3, preventing the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and promoting its disassembly once formed. This inhibition blocks the production and release of IL-1β and IL-18. Chronic NLRP3 inflammasome activation is thought to drive the onset and progression of many conditions, including fibrotic, dermatological, and auto-inflammatory diseases. It also plays a significant role in neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis.

About HT-6184

HT-6184 is a groundbreaking drug candidate that targets the protein NEK7 through an allosteric mechanism. NEK7 plays a crucial role in the NLRP3 inflammasome, which is essential for its assembly and activity. In preclinical models, Halia demonstrated that inhibiting NEK7's binding ability to NLRP3 disrupts inflammasome signaling and reduces the inflammatory response. HT-6184 prevents the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and promotes its disassembly once activated. (Halia unpublished data)

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is pioneering a pipeline of novel therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's initial programs target NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184—a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor—has successfully completed a Phase I study (NCT05447546) assessing its safety and tolerability when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating levels in healthy volunteers. Furthermore, Halia has launched two Phase II trials: one evaluating HT-6184's efficacy in treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and another examining its impact on post-procedure diagnostic biomarkers of inflammation and pain (NCT06241742). Recently, Halia initiated a Phase I trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of its LRRK2 inhibitor, HT-4253, in healthy volunteers (NCT06537817).

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Halia Therapeutics invites you to learn more at www.haliatx.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X) for the latest updates.

Company Contact

Halia Therapeutics

[email protected]

+1 (385) 355-4315

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

+1 (646) 942-5604

[email protected]

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics