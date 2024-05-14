Halia Therapeutics to Unveil New Clinical Program Targeting the LRRK2 Protein for Alzheimer's Disease at Discovery Europe 2024

CEO David J. Bearss , Ph.D., will be participating in a panel discussing the "Landscape of Drug Discovery and Impact of AI Discussion" on Wednesday, May 22 , from 1:50 to 2:30 p.m. CEST





LEHI, Utah, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of small molecule medications designed to combat inflammation, today announced the unveiling of a new clinical program evaluating its candidate HT-4253 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. David J. Bearss, Ph.D., President, and CEO of Halia Therapeutics, will present the scientific rationale and preclinical data for the groundbreaking clinical program HT-4253 in an oral presentation at the Discovery Europe 2024 Conference, taking place May 22 – 23, in Basel, Switzerland.

HT-4253 targets Leucine-Rich Repeat Kinase 2 (LRRK2) protein, which Halia has identified as a key player in regulating RAB10, a critical factor in the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

"We are excited to have such a large presence at this year's Discovery Europe 2024 Conference, especially in the programs related to drug discovery to target neurodegenerative disorders," said Dr. Bearss, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Halia Therapeutics. "As part of our participation, we are delighted to unveil and present data on our HT-4253 clinical program, representing a paradigm shift in Alzheimer's disease treatment. By selectively inhibiting LRRK2-mediated regulation of RAB10 function, we aim to address the underlying pathology of Alzheimer's disease and offer hope to combat one of our time's most pressing global health challenges."

Details about the presentation are as follows:

Additionally, Dr. Bearss will serve as a panelist on the "Landscape of Drug Discovery and Impact of AI" session on May 22, 2023, from 1:50-2:30 p.m. CEST, and as the Chair for Track 4: "Drug Discovery for Neurodegenerative Diseases" session, May 23, 2023, from 9 – 4 p.m. CEST.

For more information on the congress please visit: https://oxfordglobal.com/discovery/events/discovery-europe-2024

Halia Therapeutics is unwavering in its commitment to advancing the HT-4253 program through rigorous clinical development. With the ultimate goal of delivering transformative therapies to patients in need, the company eagerly anticipates collaborating with key stakeholders, including patients, caregivers, and the scientific community, to accelerate progress toward a future free from the burden of Alzheimer's disease.

About HT-4253

HT-4253 is an orally administered small molecule with excellent brain penetration that targets a mediator of neuroinflammation called LRRK2. Chronic inflammation in the brain is a driver of several neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease. Halia scientists have shown that LRRK2 is an essential regulator of neuroinflammation. LRRK2 inhibition by HT-4253 could represent a new way to treat neurodegenerative diseases with an inflammation component by changing how the disease progresses. Halia Therapeutics plans to file for an IND with HT-4253 this year, with the goal of initiating a first-in-human phase 1 clinical trial by the second half of 2024.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase I study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. Halia has also initiated 2 Phase II trials to evaluate the efficacy of HT-6184 for the treatment of lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and on post-procedure diagnostic biomarkers of inflammation and pain (NCT06241742).

The company's headquarters are in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

