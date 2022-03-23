HALIFAX RECOGNIZED BY BLUWAVE AS A TOP 50 PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM AND A RECIPIENT OF THE 2022 INNOVATOR AWARDS

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group announced today that it was named a recipient of BluWave's inaugural 2022 Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Awards . BluWave, a private equity focused B2B Intelligent Marketplace, created the awards to recognize exemplary innovation and leadership at select private equity firms. The BluWave 2022 Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Awards recognizes firms that represent the top 1% in the industry for innovative performance in due diligence, value creation, PE firm operations, and ESG.

"We are honored to be recognized by BluWave as an innovator in private equity," said Chris Cathcart, Managing Partner at The Halifax Group. "Our aim is to partner with entrepreneurs and managers with thoughtfulness and humility, applying best practices to build leading businesses. We are gratified to be making strides towards that goal."

The BluWave Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Award recipients were selected based upon a rigorous assessment in consultation with leading limited partners, investment bankers, and other thought leaders in the private equity ecosystem. BluWave partners with more than 500 leading private equity firms and has a one-of-a-kind perspective that enables it to uniquely understand best practices and innovation in private equity.

The private equity firms considered for this recognition were assessed across the following criteria:

Proactive Due Diligence Practices

Transformative Value Creation

Progressive Private Equity Firm Operations

ESG

"The private equity industry is rapidly evolving, and we applaud the award-winning firms for their leadership across the four areas measured to achieve new levels of business performance," says Sean Mooney, Founder and CEO, BluWave. "They are transforming the way private equity helps businesses grow and develop and deserve this well-earned recognition."

For complete information on the BluWave 2022 Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Awards and the recipients, please visit https://www.bluwave.net/awards/ .

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

ABOUT BLUWAVE

BluWave is an innovative B2B Intelligent Marketplace that uses technology, data and human ingenuity to connect more than 500 leading private equity firms and thousands of proactive businesses with best-in-class, pre-vetted, third parties for critical due diligence, value creation, and preparing for sale needs. BluWave's invitation-only Intelligent Marketplace includes private equity-grade service provider groups, independent consultants and interim executives. Visit www.BluWave.net for more information.

