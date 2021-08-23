Halima Butt joins Provable Markets executive team as Head of Strategy and Sales

"We are ecstatic that Halima has chosen to join the team. Halima's diverse background in the financial world significantly enhances our ability to foster a rethinking of the way trust and fairness is perceived in the markets," said Matt Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Provable Markets . "As we move to the next phase of execution, Halima's experience and proven track record as a leader in the industry will play a vital role in breaking down the all too common view that integrating with FinTech solutions need to be a long, onerous, and costly endeavor."

Halima joins Provable Markets from Euronext, where she served as Head of U.S. Platform Sales, and held numerous leadership positions, including sitting on the Global Sales Management Team. Prior to this role, Halima was Co-Head of Euronext's Financial Derivatives business unit in Europe, and led the company's business development for the secondary Cash and Derivatives markets in the Netherlands. Halima's early career helped build the foundation for her extensive breadth of knowledge across numerous products and markets, holding titles of VP of Equity Derivative Sales and Cross Asset Solutions for Société Générale in London, and positions in Derivatives, Treasury, and Equity Finance at ABN AMRO Bank.

"I am thrilled to join the Provable Markets team, and I look forward to furthering the ambitious goals and mission of the company," said Halima. "It is rare to find a firm with such strong values culturally, combined with the pedigree of engineering and business talent that Provable Markets and our sister company, Provable Labs has assembled. As we focus on our partnership with the DTCC in the near term, and think about our medium and long term strategy and prospects; I believe we are uniquely positioned to fundamentally change the way financial markets operate, and that is incredibly exciting."

About Us

Provable Markets is a New York based broker-dealer and ATS with an anticipated FINRA and SEC approval in Q3 2021. The ATS is being built leveraging existing infrastructure from an existing Multi-Party Computation ("MPC") based trading technology for illiquid equities developed by its Amsterdam based sister company, Provable Labs . Provable Markets seeks to promote fairness and equal access to market participants only possible through collaboration with our partners. The company brings together research and advice from top-tier academic institutions and thought leaders, with real world expertise from finance and technology veterans holding track records of building innovative and thoughtful solutions while maintaining the highest levels of integrity and fairness. Our team of advisors and employees maintain a strong track record of building companies from the ground up, with 3 separate billion dollar exits among us.

Provable Labs was founded in 2018 by Harvard and MIT graduates applying advanced cryptographic techniques (unrelated to cryptocurrencies or blockchain) and expertise in mechanism design to fundamentally grow markets without the risks typically associated with information leakage and other contributors of market friction.

Together, Provable Markets and Provable Labs combine the strongest talent in technology and capital markets to provide an offering that optimizes efficiency, advances technology, and maximizes returns for its customers–and their customers.

For more information, please visit us at provablemarkets.com or via email at [email protected]

