Hall & Partners Announces Partnership with Qualtrics to Help Organizations Transform their Brand Experience

SALT LAKE CITY and LONDON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall & Partners , a leading global brand strategy consulting agency, today announced they are partnering with Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, to build a global delivery and advisory service that transform organizations' brand experience for their customers and other stakeholders. By joining the Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN), Hall & Partners will pair its world-renowned brand methodologies and expertise with Qualtrics BrandXM™, the industry-leader for brand experience management built on the Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) Platform™.

"Partnering with an award-winning agency like Hall & Partners heightens our ability to help organizations control their brand experience and consistently deliver on their brand promise," said John Torrey, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Qualtrics. "For decades, Hall & Partners clients have confidently made decisions to drive their global brands to growth. Combining their expertise with our experience management capabilities empowers customers to stay competitive in today's economy where every experience matters."

"Qualtrics' expertise in Experience Management—spanning Customer, Employee, Product and Brand—supports our strategic vision to connect all our client's disparate data sources, helping us to deliver meaningful growth through connected data and insight," said Vanella Jackson, Global CEO, Hall & Partners. "This collaboration with Qualtrics marks an exciting chapter as we pair this best-in-class technology platform with our 500-strong team of brand experts, closing the relationship gap between people, brands and business."

Qualtrics BrandXM empowers organizations to take control of how consumers experience their brand at every touchpoint along the brand journey. By instrumenting brand touchpoints, organizations can know and understand how consumers are receiving, perceiving, and experiencing their brand.

For over 25 years, Hall & Partners has worked with some of the world's biggest brands turning data and research into actionable insight. Through these efforts, they have helped their clients identify future-facing strategies for growth.

This collaboration enables brand managers and their organizations to react faster and more strategically in order to positively impact their brand in an increasingly dynamic and ever-changing consumer environment via access to the apex in brand thought leadership and technological innovation within their XM portfolio. Hall & Partners will have the agility to utilize experience data (X-data) in real time to monitor the vital signs of their brands, view changes in their markets, and understand the competitive landscape.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About Hall & Partners

Hall & Partners is a global strategic brand consultancy, supporting leading business and brands by helping create commercially and emotional rewarding brand relationships. We like to challenge traditional thinking, pioneer the latest technology and take the lead in innovation. Hall & Partners is an award-winning part of Omnicom's Brand Consulting Group. For more information, visit www.hallandpartners.com. Twitter @hallandpartners.

SOURCE Qualtrics; Hall & Partners

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

