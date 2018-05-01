HALL Arts Residences Is First Residential Development In Texas To Register For WELL Multifamily Certification

"A focus on health and wellness has become a key feature of today's luxury residential developments," said Craig Hall, chairman of HALL Group and developer of HALL Arts Residences. "It was important to us to take this a step further at HALL Arts Residences by pursuing WELL Certification and designing the most innovative, health-driven environment for our homeowners. They will be able to take comfort in knowing that their home was designed with their wellbeing as a top priority."

HALL Arts Residences is registered to pursue WELL Multifamily Certification. In its efforts to achieve certification, HALL Arts Residences has implemented advanced technologies into the design of the building, including: the minimization of indoor air pollutants using multilevel air filtration, the elimination of building materials containing VOCs, thick demising walls that mitigate noise transfer between and within homes, a sound-reducing membrane installed in floors, healthy food options, on-site fitness facilities, light-optimal interior design palettes created by Emily Summers to maximize comfort, and an environment infused with beauty and inspiring art to activate the mind.

"At HKS, we're always seeking out partnerships with developers that understand the value of creating healthy environments and are going beyond the status-quo," said Eddie Abeyta, HKS Principal Architect. "HALL Group shares the same commitment to building and operating beautifully designed spaces that enhance the wellbeing of its users – in this case, the future homeowners of HALL Arts Residences. The WELL Building Standard is a key differentiator in today's luxury residential market as it places a new premium on environments that allows for one to breathe better, sleep better and live better."

Administered by IWBI, WELL is a performance-based system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of the built environment that impact human health and wellness, through air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort, and mind. WELL is grounded in a body of evidence-based research that explores the connection between the buildings where we spend approximately 90 percent of our time, and the health and wellness impacts on us as occupants of these buildings.

Upon opening in 2020, HALL Arts Residences would be awarded WELL Certification by IWBI upon rigorous testing and a final evaluation by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), which is the third-party certification body for WELL, to ensure it meets all WELL performance requirements.

About HALL Arts Residences

Developed by HALL Group and designed by HKS Inc. and Emily Summers Design Associates, HALL Arts Residences is a luxurious 28-story residential high-rise currently under construction in the heart of the Dallas Arts District. The tower is comprised of only 50 homes and is slated to open in early 2020. Homes start at $2 million and range in size from 1,600 square feet to a more than 10,000-square-foot penthouse. For more information, visit hallartsresidences.com.

