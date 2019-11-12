Hall Benefits Law Adds Attorney Scott Santerre as Senior ERISA Compliance Counsel, Celebrates Second Consecutive Law Firm 500 Award

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall Benefits Law has again been recognized by the Law Firm 500, ranking 23rd on the Law Firm 500 list of fastest growing law firms for 2019, and it was once again named the fastest-growing ERISA-focused law firm in the nation. In tandem with triple-digit percentage growth, HBL recently added attorney Scott Santerre to help support a rapidly growing client base that spans 26 states. The Firm plans continued expansion.

Firm Manager David Hall accepted the Firm's second consecutive Law Firm 500 award at a banquet held October 12 in Lake Las Vegas, NV.

Mr. Santerre joined the legal team in late October as Senior ERISA Compliance Counsel, moving to Atlanta from Portland, Oregon, where for the previous four years he provided in-house guidance to a large insurance company as their lead privacy attorney, spearheading multiple projects across a variety of disciplines.

The decision to bring Mr. Santerre on board underscores the Firm's continued growth since last fall's induction into the Law Firm 500, where it was recognized as the nation's second fastest-growing solo-owner law firm, and it also highlights the Firm's commitment to hiring experienced, responsive attorneys with years of employee benefits legal compliance experience.

Firm Manager David Hall commented on the hire, stating, "Scott brings experience as a retirement plan specialist, tax manager, and in-house counsel to bear when working with our corporate clients. His knowledge of pensions and DC plans rivals that of our most senior team members, and his exposure to the other areas in which we provide counsel is impressive."

Mr. Santerre graduated from Boston University with a degree in psychology and received his Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School. In his decade-plus in the ERISA retirement space, he has helped clients maintain compliance with IRS and DOL regulations, drafting and maintaining retirement plan documents and amendments. He worked as lead attorney preparing submissions to the DOL for correcting late remittance of deferrals and loan repayments. Mr. Santerre maintains the designation of Qualified Pension Administrator (QPA) and is an active member of the American Society for Pension Professionals and Actuaries.

Considering its reputation for providing businesses with knowledgeable, approachable, relationship-driven employee benefits legal compliance, it is no surprise that the Firm continues to successfully recruit experienced professionals with proven talent and track record of success both in-house and at law firms representing corporate clients.

About Hall Benefits Law

HBL is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm comprised of experienced, responsive attorneys who are passionate about proactive counsel for business clients. Team members share a common mission: to provide comprehensive, personalized, and practical ERISA and employee benefits legal solutions that exceed client expectations. Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth, and as such, HBL offers employers comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in mergers and acquisitions, Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, healthcare reform, and retirement plans. Clients include small, mid-sized, and large companies, 401(k) investment advisors, health insurance brokers, accountants, attorneys, and HR consultants.

Learn more about Hall Benefits Law at www.hallbenefitslaw.com

Media Contact:

David Hall, Firm Manager

(678) 439-6236

SOURCE Hall Benefits Law