Hall Benefits Law Expands to the Northeast, Opens New York Metro Office and Welcomes Partner Susan Curtis

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall Benefits Law (HBL), a recognized leader in employee benefits and ERISA legal services, announced the opening of its New York Metro office, marking a strategic expansion into the Northeast. Joining HBL as a Partner is Susan Curtis, an accomplished attorney whose practice spans ERISA, employee benefits, executive compensation, corporate governance, employment law, complex regulatory matters and related litigation. Founded in 2013, HBL focuses on ERISA compliance, health and welfare plans, retirement plans, and executive compensation—serving individuals, businesses of all sizes, plan sponsors, and fiduciaries nationwide.

"We're delighted to welcome Susan and to establish a local presence in the nation's financial capital," said Anne Tyler Hall, Founder and Managing Partner of Hall Benefits Law. "At HBL, we're not just practicing ERISA law—we're revolutionizing it. The Northeast—anchored by New York's global financial system and growing innovation economy—continues to see rising demand for benefits counsel. Our team comprises Partner-level attorneys with decades of ERISA experience, and our value-focused approach helps clients reduce costs and mitigate risk in an environment shaped by ongoing legislative reform and surging ERISA fiduciary breach lawsuits."

Ms. Curtis advises employers and fiduciaries across industries on retirement and welfare benefits, executive compensation, multiemployer plans, insurance, tax-exempt organizations, privacy, corporate law, and governance. She has resolved governmental audits and investigations, supported M&A transactions, and negotiated complex contracts. Her executive compensation work includes designing compliant incentive plans aligned with business goals—strengthening retention through outcome-oriented advice.

Ms. Curtis practiced at Shearman & Sterling and Proskauer Rose, served as Counsel at White & Case, and was a partner at Baer, Marks & Upham and Epstein, Becker & Green. She also taught as an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Law at New York University School of Law, served on the Bloomberg BNA Pension & Benefits Reporter Advisory Board and PLI panels, and participated in New York City Bar Association committees covering corporation law, labor and employment, health law, and employee benefits. She is a graduate of Yale University (cum laude) and Columbia Law School.

"New York sits at the intersection of finance, health care, media, technology, and entrepreneurship—all of which rely on compliant, competitive benefit programs," said Ms. Curtis. "HBL's proactive, business-aligned approach—grounded in innovation and sustainable growth—matches how I practice. I'm excited to help employers and plan fiduciaries across the Northeast anticipate change, mitigate risk, and elevate benefits strategies."

The New York Metro office enhances HBL's support across the Tri-State area and broader Northeast corridor. As a global hub for capital and innovation, the region faces evolving requirements on fiduciary governance, fees and expenses, executive pay programs, multiemployer plans, cybersecurity, and DOL/IRS audit readiness. A local presence strengthens access to ERISA compliance and fiduciary counseling for retirement and health plans; executive and deferred compensation design; DOL and IRS audit response; multiemployer plan counseling (including withdrawal liability); benefits aspects of M&A; and workforce-aligned strategies that support recruitment and retention.

HBL is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm delivering proactive counsel to business clients nationwide. The firm achieves legal excellence through innovation and sustainable growth, with a Partner-level attorney team focused on value creation and proactive communication. HBL's disruptive, value-based billing models—including contingency-fee TPA Negotiator® and PBM Negotiator™ services—help plan sponsors slash costs and risks while building robust fiduciary frameworks. The firm advises across the full spectrum of ERISA, benefits law, including M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, and retirement plans.

