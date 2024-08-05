Hall Des Lumières, Manhattan's Largest Permanent Center for Custom-Curated Immersive Experiences, Re-Launches "Destination Cosmos: The Immersive Space Experience" With Participation From NASA

Destination Cosmos: The Immersive Space Experience transports the public to a maze of stars, planets, nebulae, and supernovae. Composed of 13 sequences and a prologue, the unique journey of discovery stretches from Cape Canaveral to the universe's outer reaches. Beyond the Earth's atmosphere, visitors are invited to travel over Martian canyons alongside rovers (space exploration vehicles), dive into the heart of Jupiter, glide across the rings of Saturn, and explore beyond the frontiers of our solar system to experience the immensity of our universe.

Thanks to stunning images from NASA that bring this exhibition to life, Destination Cosmos will allow visitors to embark on a unique voyage into space and time through visuals and a curated soundtrack.

Destination Cosmos begins in darkness and fills the hall with a starry sky where constellations emerge to create The Ancient Human Dream of Space Exploration, setting the stage for the exhibition. Following a succession of ancient illustrations, the exhibition then proceeds into The Space Race: Destination Moon, featuring Yuri Gagarin's first manned space flights, from the spacecraft production to the pop culture phenomenon, and the Apollo missions conducted by the Americans in the 1960s, allowing the visitors to experience Neil Armstrong's first footstep on the surface of the Moon. It brings to life Armstrong's famous reaction, "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

From the multiple Apollo missions to the Moon to the pioneering exploration of Mars and beyond, visitors can appreciate the beauty of the Earth, scientific and technical achievements, and past and future space challenges, confronting the mysteries of our fascinating universe from a new perspective.

Destination Cosmos will open to the public on August 21st. Ticket prices will start at $30 for adults and $17 for youth ages 5-16 (children under the age of 5 are free). Special prices are also available for seniors (65+) and members of the military.

About Culturespaces

For the past 30 years, Culturespaces, which was founded by Bruno Monnier in 1990, has been the leading private operator specializing in full-service management of monuments, museums and art centers. Since 2012, the firm has also trailblazed the creation of Des Lumières digital art centers and immersive exhibitions. Culturespaces enjoys a global presence underpinned by comprehensive expertise, combining the design and creation of digital art centers with technological proficiency and a flair for presenting classical, modern and contemporary artists.

About Hall des Lumières

Hall des Lumières is Manhattan's largest permanent center for custom-curated immersive experiences. Opened in 2022 inside the elaborate former teller hall and vault level of the historic, landmarked Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, Hall des Lumières seamlessly blends the grandeur of early 20th-century architecture with captivating digital art projects, creating a unique space for corporate events, receptions, seated dinners, shows, performances, panels, and public exhibitions. Hall des Lumières is owned and operated by Culturespaces, the world leader in immersive exhibitions and digital art centers. For more information, please visit www.halldeslumieres.com or www.culturespaces.com.

About CNES

The National Center for Space Studies (CNES) is the French space agency and technical center that plays a role in the French government's space policy and helps implement it. It prepares for the future and develops the space ecosystem. Created in 1961, the CNES is behind major space projects, launchers, and satellites; it is the industry's natural interlocutor in supporting it in exportation and promoting innovation. The CNES has infinite fields of application, divided into five axes: today's and tomorrow's European launchers, the convergences between space and digital, innovation, Defense, and science. The CNES is a major player in technological research, economic development, and industrial policy in France. It also forms scientific partnerships and is involved in numerous international collaborations.

