Hall des Lumières Unveils Renaissance: Da Vinci, Raphael, Michelangelo, A Spectacular Immersive Journey Through The Italian Renaissance

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall des Lumières, Manhattan's largest permanent immersive center, invites visitors to step into the world of the Renaissance through a breathtaking new experience that brings some of history's greatest masterpieces to life. Renaissance: Da Vinci, Raphael, Michelangelo transforms the landmark former Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, located in Tribeca, into a living canvas, surrounding guests with monumental projections, dynamic imagery, and a powerful musical score that reimagines the genius of the Italian Renaissance for contemporary audiences.

HD scans and 3D modeling reveal the finest details of each masterpiece like never before. For this new chapter, Hall des Lumières deploys its most advanced technological arsenal yet, with spatial sound, digital twins, and high-definition 2D and 3D animations. The works unfold all around you in a spectacular staging, guided by the spellbinding voice of a narrator who embodies Giorgio Vasari, a key witness to the Renaissance. Modern music from artists like Billie Eilish blends with the classical visuals, giving visitors a fresh perspective on these ancient works. As they journey through the world of Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael, and Michelangelo, they will encounter reimagined interpretations of some of the Renaissance's most iconic masterpieces, including Mona Lisa, The Last Supper, Raphael's The School of Athens, and Michelangelo's breathtaking Sistine Chapel ceiling.

"Renaissance: Da Vinci, Raphael, Michelangelo is not a traditional art exhibition; it's a fully immersive journey into the minds of three of history's greatest creative visionaries," said Harley Hendrix, Managing Director. "Visitors won't simply view these masterpieces; they'll walk through them, feel them, and experience the emotion, ambition, and imagination that changed the course of art forever."

More than a celebration of Renaissance masterpieces, the exhibition represents the next evolution of how audiences engage with art and history. By transforming static works into immersive, shared experiences, Hall des Lumières is redefining cultural storytelling for a new generation, making some of the world's most influential artistic achievements more accessible, emotional, and relevant than ever before.

Event Details

What: Renaissance Immersive Exhibition at Hall des Lumières

Where: Hall des Lumières, 49 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007

When: 23rd June - 10th September

Tickets:

https://renaissance.halldeslumieres.com/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=sc_brand&utm_campaign=634631_nyc&utm_content=810565571423&utm_term=hall%20des%20lumieres%20renaissance_p&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23880209001&gbraid=0AAAAADGO9U9L_weyFytDPu3mG3D4kuML3&gclid=Cj0KCQjw_vnQBhCxARIsADcZyxI_1XFI4CHw7evqODzzntm8a7gng4J4KSwxz5nSMENn7hyln-x_nUQaAjxZEALw_wcB

About Culturespaces

Culturespaces is Europe's leading private operator of cultural institutions and immersive centers. Founded in 1990, under the current leadership of Aurélien Bosc, the company is a pioneer in digital cultural experiences, producing ground-breaking exhibitions that combine artistic heritage and technological innovation. Culturespaces combines this artistic and technological expertise to conceive, design and produce immersive digital exhibitions featuring the works of classical, modern and contemporary artists. With 12 locations, 5 million visitors and over 40 exhibitions per year, Culturespaces is present in France, the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Japan, and the United States.

About Hall des Lumières

Hall des Lumières is Manhattan's largest permanent center for custom-curated immersive experiences. Opened in 2022 inside the elaborate former teller hall and vault level of the historic, landmarked Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, Hall des Lumières seamlessly blends the grandeur of early 20th-century architecture with captivating immersive projects, creating a unique space for corporate events, receptions, seated dinners, shows, performances, panels, and public exhibitions. Hall des Lumières is owned and operated by Culturespaces, the world leader in immersive exhibitions and immersive centers. For more information, please visit www.halldeslumieres.com or www.culturespaces.com.

SOURCE Hall des Lumières