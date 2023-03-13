Hall effect current sensor market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.35%, Increasing application of sensors to avoid the inconsistency in the strength of magnetic fields to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global hall effect current sensor market size is estimated to grow by USD 746.59 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing application of sensors to avoid the inconsistency in the strength of magnetic fields is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as increasing chainsaw kickbacks accidents may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hall Effect Current Sensor Market 2023-2027

Global Hall Effect Current Sensor Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing application of sensors to avoid the inconsistency in the strength of magnetic fields is notably driving market growth.

Magnetic hall effect sensors are widely used in the automotive sector, especially in applications such as parking systems, security systems, and air brake systems.

Hall effect current sensors are mainly used in the automotive sector, accounting for about 50% of the demand. The growing demand for the integration of safety features into automobiles has created an opportunity for smaller and more compact hall effect current sensors.

They are used in a variety of safety applications such as steering angle sensing, electronic stability control (ESC) systems, and force and torque sensing.

Advancements in hall effect current sensors combined with the growth of hybrid and electric vehicles will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increasing number of chainsaw kickback accidents is a major challenge impeding market growth.

The front face of the hall effect sensor normally detects the south pole. This means that the North Pole is visible on the other side of the sensor.

Moreover, the proximity of hall effect current sensors to strong external magnetic fields can produce conflicting results.

An individual sensor in a device containing hall effect current sensors senses a magnetic field and produces an output signal.

The sensor fails to detect a magnetic field if a magnet is inadvertently placed incorrectly on the rotor.

Therefore, these discrepancies in magnetic field strength induced by hall effect current sensors are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Hall Effect Current Sensor Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (open loop current sensors and close loop current sensors), and technology (BiCMOS and CMOS).

The open loop current sensors segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. In an open-loop hall effect current sensor, a conductor runs inside a magnetic core where current is measured. In this way, the current generates a magnetic field inside the core. Moreover, the hall sensor mounted in the air gap of the core measures this field. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hall effect current sensor market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hall effect current sensor market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors.US automakers use hall effect current sensors to ensure passenger safety. Increasing use of hall effect current sensors in data processing peripherals is also expected to spur market growth. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise, historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Hall Effect Current Sensor Market – Leading trends influencing the market

Improved size and cost-effectiveness of hall effect current sensors is an emerging trend in the market growth.

The increased use of semiconductor manufacturing processes has facilitated the inexpensive manufacture of hall effect current sensors.

This has enabled the production of millions of sensors for high-cost applications such as industrial engines, mid-range automobiles, and low-cost consumer electronics.

The high performance and low implementation and maintenance costs of hall effect current sensors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Hall Effect Current Sensor Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hall effect current sensor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the hall effect current sensor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hall effect current sensor market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hall effect current sensor market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The field effect transistor (FET) market size is expected to increase by USD 5,595.82 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, IT and telecom, power generating industries, and others), type (MOSFET and JFET), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The ambient light sensor market size is expected to increase to USD 448.91 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.02%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (digital and analog) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Hall Effect Current Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 746.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.68 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACEINNA Inc., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp., Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Kohshin Electric Corp., LEM Holding SA, Measurlogic Inc., Melexis NV, Neilsen Kuljian Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Tamura Corp., TDK Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG, Yageo Corp., and Honeywell International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Information Technology market reports and ToC

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio