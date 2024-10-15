Hall Group Properties Ranks in Top 100 Teams Worldwide for Sotheby's International Realty

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International, with a global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, has ranked Hall Group Properties based in our Lake Oswego office among the top 100 ranking teams in the world based on sales volume.

CEO Steve Studley attributes their success to their commitment to providing exceptional representation to buyers and sellers across Portland, and their attention to detail in every transaction.

Kevin Hall Kathy Hall

" We are immensely proud to partner with the Kathy and Kevin Hall, not only for the remarkable numbers they achieve year after year, but because of their approach to the business. Their unwavering work ethic and laser focus of a client-first mindset has led to their organic and sustained growth for over 25 years, as proven by their loyal client base. Building their business one client at a time by referral and repeat business, they exemplify the epitome of professionalism. We are thrilled to celebrate their success and much deserved recognition."

The company's top sale in 2023 was a $10.5 million waterfront home in Lake Oswego sold by Kathy Hall and Kevin Hall, showcasing the caliber of service offered by the brokerage.

ABOUT CASCADE HASSON SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty is a top market leader serving Oregon and SW Washington. Through one-of-a-kind marketing platforms, a focus on giving back to the community, and a collaborative network of brokers, we have earned a reputation for exceptional service and professionalism that keeps clients coming back. Our brokers are passionate masters of their craft, combining local expertise and global connections to set the standard for real estate guidance. Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty is powered by the global prestige and fortitude of the Sotheby's International Realty brand. Today, we have 18 offices and 450 brokers that form the most expansive real estate network in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit www.cascadehasson.com

