Hall Maines Lugrin Attorney Samuel J. Dolan Selected to Texas Rising Stars

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston lawyer Samuel J. Dolan, who represents clients in insurance disputes at litigation firm Hall Maines Lugrin, has been named to the 2021 Texas Rising Stars list of top young lawyers.

Recognized for his work in energy & natural resources, this will be Mr. Dolan's third consecutive year to be honored. Mr. Dolan is an associate who focuses his practice in the energy sector, handling insurance coverage disputes and subrogation matters. Recently, his work has expanded to include marine and energy casualty insurance litigation, also involving personal injury and death claims. He also represents clients in non-energy insurance matters, such as legal malpractice.

The Texas Rising Stars guide is a rating service of outstanding lawyers under the age of 40 or those who have been practicing 10 years or less. Honorees have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement in their practice areas. The annual list is developed using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. Less than 2.5 percent of attorneys in the state of Texas are recognized each year.

"We congratulate Sam on achieving this honor once again," said William "Bill" P. Maines, firm shareholder, director and officer. "Not only does he deliver exceptional counsel and value to clients, but he also plays a pivotal role in the success and growth of the firm by consistently securing favorable results."

Mr. Dolan received his undergraduate degree in Political Science and Business from Sam Houston State University and earned his J.D. from the South Texas College of Law. During his time as a law student, he regularly participated in moot court competitions and earned several accolades, including champion of the Spurgeon E. Bell Moot Court Competition.

He is an active member of the Coastal Conservation Association, the Delta Waterfowl, and currently serves as a Texas Teen Court advisor to high school students who are interested in the practice of law.

The complete listing of this year's Texas Rising Stars appears in the April issues of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazine. For more information, visit https://www.superlawyers.com/.

Hall Maines Lugrin opened its doors in 2000 and continues to be highly regarded as one of the top commercial and energy insurance litigation firms in the country. For more information about the firm's services and its attorneys, visit http://www.hallmaineslugrin.com/.

