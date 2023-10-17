Hall of Fame Boxing Champion Andre Ward's Inspiring Memoir Killing the Image, to be Released with Harper Horizon on November 14, 2023

THIS MARKS THE FIVE-TIME WORLD CHAMPION BOXER'S FIRST MEMOIR.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Andre Ward announced that his highly anticipated memoir, Killing the Image: A Champion's Journey of Faith, Fighting, and Forgiveness, will be released on November 14, 2023, with Harper Horizon. In Killing the Image, Ward shares the gripping narrative of his unforgettable career, his rock-solid faith, and why boxing was never the biggest fight of his life.

Ward was the undefeated light heavyweight boxing champion of the world when he walked away from the ring and did not look back. Now that he has taken off his gloves for the final time, the Olympic gold medalist is ready to share the heartbreaking and uplifting stories of his formative years and unprecedented boxing career.

In a social media post [link] Ward shared directly with fans why he wanted to write the book. "We really want to inspire people to get up and go do something with their lives, and to know that if I overcame, and if I got through the obstacles and the struggles that I got through and I'm still standing today to talk about it, that you too can do the same." said Ward. "In writing this book, the main thing I took away from the process was that my life in the midst of it all, was a beautiful struggle. I am just grateful that God gave me the opportunity to tell my story."

The book is described as a motivational, faith-building, and utterly compelling memoir which offers not only an inspiring story of overcoming a broken childhood but also insight into breaking destructive generational bonds, forgiving those who have hurt us, and moving toward hope. Along the way he shares a behind-the-scenes look at the drama from his epic championship bouts, complicated relationships with managers and promoters, and his shocking decision to retire at the top of his game.

Rich with colorful characters, fascinating detail, and biblical truths, this is the story of a man known for his integrity outside the ring, his warrior's instinct inside it, and his unrelenting bond with the God who called him to the greatest victory of all. The book challenges readers to live out their faith without compromise.

"Killing the Image" will be available for purchase in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook at leading bookstores and online retailers starting November 14, 2023.

About Andre Ward:

Andre Ward is married to his high school sweetheart, Tiffiney. Together with their five children, they live in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is a retired world champion and Hall of Fame boxer, as well as a licensed minister and youth pastor at his church, The Well Christian Community in Livermore, California. Andre enjoys spending his time with his family, serving his community, and speaking at churches, corporations, and colleges. Andre and his wife view writing as a passion and a ministry and they look forward to writing more books in the near future.

