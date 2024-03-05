Hall of Fame Broadcaster Dick Vitale Releases New Book, Until My Last Breath: Fighting Cancer With My Young Heroes

All proceeds from the book will benefit the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation for Cancer Research

CARY, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dick Vitale, Hall of Fame broadcaster and V Foundation for Cancer Research Board Member, announced the release of his latest book, Until My Last Breath: Fighting Cancer With My Young Heroes, available for purchase on Amazon beginning March 6. Autographed copies will also be available on dickvitale.com and books will be on sale nationwide at additional locations on March 19. In the book, Vitale chronicles his own experiences with cancer and features the stories from his All-Courageous Team, the young cancer fighters who have inspired him at every step.

Vitale is a three-time cancer survivor who has battled melanoma, lymphoma and vocal-cord cancer beginning in 2021. As a long-time ESPN college basketball analyst who has achieved a record-breaking 45 seasons with the network, his cancer diagnosis left him feeling imprisoned in his own body, unable to speak for four months as he healed from his vocal-cord cancer treatments. Through this book, Vitale shares stories of his meetings with pediatric cancer survivors and highlights the lessons of hope and perseverance he learned from these remarkable children.

"Regardless of the health obstacles I faced in my own life over the last few years, my mission remains unchanged: continue fighting every single day for children with cancer," said Vitale. "This book came about when I couldn't speak, but knew I still needed to use my voice to support these kids. My All-Courageous Team has made me the proudest and most inspired coach on the planet. They are the true PTPers (Prime Time Players) of this book."

Vitale is an active board member for the V Foundation for Cancer Research and established the Dick Vitale Gala in 2005, an annual event that raises funds for pediatric cancer research. More than $68.1 million has been raised since the inception of the gala, which directly benefits the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation. This fund awards grants to the nation's top pediatric cancer researchers through a competitive selection process and drives forward research that will improve treatment options for children and save lives.

"Dick is a champion for pediatric cancer research and will stop at nothing to ensure every child has the bright and healthy future they deserve," said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation. "He ignites a sense of passion in everyone he meets, and this book is a testament to how the children he has tirelessly advocated for have lifted him up through his own cancer experience."

This book is an intimate look into Vitale's family life, his cancer journeys, his All-Courageous Team and the strength he pulled from friends, family, colleagues, and his long-time friend and founder of the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the late Jim Valvano. This heartfelt story will resonate far beyond the sports world and remind readers of the power of community, family and positive thinking.

"Perhaps the best compliment you could pay forward would be to read the book with the same emotion and the same love that Dick has exhibited for these children," said Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski. "His huge heart comes through on every page. The character and strength of these praiseworthy young heroes and their remarkable families will shine even more."

Until My Last Breath is available for purchase on Amazon and dickvitale.com starting March 6 and in bookstores and other online stores beginning March 19. All proceeds from the book will benefit the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation.

The 19th annual Dick Vitale Gala will be held on May 3, 2024, in Sarasota, Florida. More information can be found at https://www.v.org/event/dick-vitale-gala/.

About the V Foundation:

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations are awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

