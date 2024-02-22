Hall of Fame College Football Coach, Mark Richt, Becomes Honorary Chair Role for Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation's 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament at TPC Sugarloaf Golf Club

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation ("ANF") is delighted to announce that Mark Richt, renowned former head coach of the University of Georgia and University of Miami football teams, has graciously accepted the role of Honorary Chair for the 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament. The event is set to take place at the prestigious TPC Sugarloaf Golf Club on Monday, September 23, 2024.

The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation (“ANF”) announced that Mark Richt, renowned former head coach of the University of Georgia and University of Miami football teams, has accepted the role of Honorary Chair for the 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament.

Coach Richt established himself in the top echelon of college football coaching during his 18 years as a head coach, winning nearly 73 percent of his games and never failing to make the postseason. This historic record of success, combined with his commitment to community service, makes him an excellent fit for the role. His involvement in the tournament underscores his passion and devotion to supporting causes that create a meaningful impact in people's lives and the greater community.

ANF's 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament is an opportunity to unite business leaders, philanthropists, and sports enthusiasts in a common cause to enhance awareness and drive progress in neurological sciences. The funds raised through participation and sponsorships benefit research, education, and patient treatment options for Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer's, and Epilepsy.

Coach Richt expressed his enthusiasm about being part of this noble cause, stating, "I am honored to serve as the Honorary Chair for the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation's Annual Charity Golf Tournament. The work they do in advancing and improving access to personalized, affordable, high-quality neurological care is crucial, and I am eager to support their efforts to continue to improve the lives of individuals affected by Parkinson's and other Movement Disorders, MS, Alzheimer's, and Epilepsy."

The tournament promises a day of camaraderie, friendly competition, and, most importantly, a chance for attendees to contribute to a cause that touches countless lives. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with Coach Richt and enjoy a round at TPC Sugarloaf Golf Club, one of the country's preeminent golf courses.

Sponsorship opportunities and player registrations are now open for those interested in joining Coach Richt and the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation in this philanthropic endeavor. For more information about the event, and sponsorship opportunities, or to register, please visit www.Atlantaneurosciencefoundation.org . For one-on-one communication, please contact Roy A. Rangel directly at 404-609-5404 or via email, [email protected]

Seize the opportunity to connect, share, and learn at a be part of an adventurous day of golf, and the shared commitment to advancing neuroscience research.

About Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation:

The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing neuroscience research, education, and patient care. Through fundraising initiatives like the Annual Charity Golf Tournament, the foundation strives to make significant strides in understanding and treating neurological disorders. The Foundation relies on private philanthropy, foundation & grant support to fund life-changing neurological care through innovative technology, financial assistance, cutting-edge medicine, and comprehensive treatment.

About Mark Richt:

Mark Richt is a beloved college football coach, devoted husband and father, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and author. Richt is a highly respected figure in the world of college football. With an illustrious coaching career that includes stints at the University of Georgia and the University of Miami, Richt is not only recognized for his success on the field but also for his commitment to community service and philanthropy.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Roy A. Rangel

Executive Director

[email protected]

404-609-5404

SOURCE Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation