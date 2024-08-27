Hall of Fame College Football Coach, Mark Richt, Honorary Chair for Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation's 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament at TPC Sugarloaf Golf Club

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation ("ANF") welcomes Mark Richt, renowned former head coach of the University of Georgia and University of Miami football teams, as Honorary Chair for the 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament. The event is set to take place at the prestigious TPC Sugarloaf Golf Club on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Coach Richt established himself in the top echelon of college football coaching during his 18 years as a head coach, winning nearly 73 percent of his games and never failing to make the postseason. His involvement in the tournament underscores his passion and devotion to supporting causes that create a meaningful impact in peoples' lives and the greater community.

ANF's 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament will unite business leaders, philanthropists, and sports enthusiasts in a common cause to enhance awareness and drive progress in neurological sciences. The funds raised will benefit research, education, and patient treatment options for Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer's, and Epilepsy. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with Coach Richt, enjoy a round of golf, have a chance to win a BMW Z4 in our Hole in One Competition, compete against an LPGA player, and vie for other awards and prizes.

Coach Richt expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored to serve as the Honorary Chair for the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation's Annual Charity Golf Tournament. The work they do in advancing and improving access to personalized, affordable, high-quality neurological care is crucial, and I am eager to support their efforts to continuing to improve the lives of individuals affected by Parkinson's and other neurological disorders."

Sponsorship opportunities and player registrations are still available. For more information, click here, or contact Roy A. Rangel at [email protected] or 404-609-5404.

Seize the opportunity to be part of an exciting day of golf and contribute to advancing neuroscience research.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alyssa McElrone

[email protected]

404-895-7725

About Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation:

The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing neuroscience research, education, and patient care. Through fundraising initiatives like the Annual Charity Golf Tournament, the foundation strives to make significant strides in understanding and treating neurological disorders including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, MS and Epilepsy.

About Mark Richt:

Mark Richt is a beloved college football coach, devoted husband and father, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and author. Richt is a highly respected figure in the world of college football. With an illustrious coaching career that includes stints at the University of Georgia and the University of Miami, Richt is not only recognized for his success on the field but also for his commitment to community service and philanthropy.

SOURCE Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation