HALL OF FAME HEALTH Announces Effort to Expand into Regenerative Medicine and Longevity, Initial Partnership with REGEN THERAPY

Launch of Effort Includes Generation Lab and Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center with Significant Collaboration During Super Bowl LX Week

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Health, Regen Therapy, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center (BHRC), and Generation Lab today announced a strategic collaboration to launch a next-generation regenerative and longevity platform, debuting during Super Bowl LX Week through a private, invitation-only activation for athletes, executives, and industry leaders.

The collaboration brings together four complementary organizations to deliver an integrated approach to performance, recovery, and long-term health:

Hall of Fame Health has traditionally provided healthcare navigation and concierge services for former NFL players and their families, partnering with world class providers across traditional medicine and behavioral health. Hall of Fame Health has been at the forefront of bringing innovative treatments and technologies to the football community, but this marks the Company's first move into regenerative medicine.

has traditionally provided healthcare navigation and concierge services for former NFL players and their families, partnering with world class providers across traditional medicine and behavioral health. Hall of Fame Health has been at the forefront of bringing innovative treatments and technologies to the football community, but this marks the Company's first move into regenerative medicine. Regen Therapy has been pioneering the next generation of cellular treatments that activate existing cells for recovery and regeneration in measurable, replicable ways that to-date have plagued stem cell or exosome treatments. In addition, Regen Therapy will bring clinical governance and education to the relationship.

has been pioneering the next generation of cellular treatments that activate existing cells for recovery and regeneration in measurable, replicable ways that to-date have plagued stem cell or exosome treatments. In addition, Regen Therapy will bring clinical governance and education to the relationship. Generation Lab is a venture backed Silicon Valley biotech company that has developed breakthrough longevity diagnostics, providing AI-powered biological age testing through SystemAge™ that provides advanced health span testing to individuals.

is a venture backed Silicon Valley biotech company that has developed breakthrough longevity diagnostics, providing AI-powered biological age testing through SystemAge™ that provides advanced health span testing to individuals. Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center has been a nationwide leader in helping consumers access advanced diagnostics, regenerative therapies, and personalized longevity protocols, with 24 locations across the U.S.

"This week marks 6 years since we first announced Hall of Fame Health as a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame," said Jeremy Hogue, CEO of Hall of Fame Health. "We've been fortunate to bring some meaningful services to the community and announce some innovative relationships with companies like Medtronic and others. This announcement today is of similar significance, and marks expansion into a very exciting and growing field of science."

While the companies are working to roll out services nationwide, the announcement today comes in the lead-up to Super Bowl LX, and a full slate of diagnostic and therapeutic treatments are being offered at events throughout the week. From Hall of Fame Health's welcome reception on Wednesday night, to on-site services with the Pro Football Retired Players Association, to educational panels and exhibits at the Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl LX Party on Saturday, this collaboration will be busy. Experiences include:

Performance-inspired recovery and longevity treatments

Educational programming on regenerative science

Personalized assessments and protocol demonstrations grounded in evidence-informed care

On-site biological age testing powered by Generation Lab

"What makes this partnership meaningful is the ecosystem we're building," said Arvind Chakravarthy, MD-MBA, Co-Founder and Partner at Regen Therapy. "Each organization brings a distinct strength, creating a model for how regenerative wellness can be delivered responsibly and at scale."

"You can't optimize what you don't measure," said Alina Su, CEO of Generation Lab. "Aging is systemic and it's reversible. By mapping biological age at the organ level, we're making precision longevity something you can track and act on, not just hope for."

"The future of longevity belongs to platforms that can measure, deploy, and scale responsibly," said Sanjiv Lal, owner of BHRC. "This collaboration brings together the science, the diagnostics, and the clinical infrastructure to finally make that possible."

About Hall of Fame Health

Hall of Fame Health was created in 2020 at the behest of Hall of Fame NFL players who sought to make more healthcare resources available for their former teammates and their families and has since grown to serve elite athlete and veteran communities. Hall of Fame Health is an expansive nationwide network of resources across the healthcare spectrum, including the best of the best health systems, medical groups, treatment centers, and biotech companies, including physical medicine, behavioral health, and access to the latest technologies, treatments, and therapies. Hall of Fame Health provides its communities with concierge-level service, assisting individuals and families with navigating to the very best resources to meet them in their time of need. For more information, please visit www.HOF-Health.com.

About Regen Therapy

Regen Therapy provides the clinical, educational, and operational foundation for modern regenerative and longevity-focused care. The platform integrates next-generation acellular regenerative therapies, including RegenQuantum Cell Factors, designed to amplify the effectiveness of existing clinical protocols. These cellular factors are biologically derived signals sourced from exosomes, secretomes, and Muse cell messengers that support the body's natural communication pathways for cellular repair, cognitive vitality, and systemic regeneration. By bridging research innovation with clinical application, Regen Therapy equips practitioners and patients with tools to measure, intervene, and sustain regenerative outcomes at scale.

Through its partnership with Hall of Fame Health, Regen Therapy aligns elite performance, recovery, and longevity under a unified medical-grade framework. This collaboration creates a synergistic bridge between cutting-edge regenerative science and world-class athletic and lifestyle optimization, enabling practitioners to deliver elevated outcomes with confidence and consistency. Together, Regen Therapy™ and Hall of Fame Health are setting a new standard—where physician leadership, innovation, and performance converge to define the future of B2B longevity and human optimization.

https://RegenQuantum.com

https://RegenTherapy.com

About Generation Lab

Generation Lab is pioneering accessible longevity diagnostics with SystemAge, an AI-powered biological age test that delivers clinical-grade insights in minutes. The company recently raised $11M in seed funding to scale its platform and make healthspan measurement available to individuals and enterprises worldwide. https://GenerationLab.com

About Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center

Founded in 2005, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is a national leader in longevity, regenerative wellness, and aesthetic medicine, blending advanced diagnostics with personalized protocols. With 24 locations nationwide, BHRC delivers comprehensive care spanning hormone optimization, peptide therapies, cellular regeneration, and precision aesthetics, serving patients who demand science-backed interventions and measurable outcomes.

Together, BHRC and Hall of Fame Health are pioneering a model that bridges cutting-edge therapeutics with real-world patient engagement combining medical oversight, standardized protocols, and high-touch clinical experiences. By anchoring innovation at the patient level, BHRC is shaping how longevity medicine is understood, delivered, and adopted nationwide transforming it from an abstract concept into a tangible, trusted, and measurable healthcare journey.

https://www.BHRCenter.com

