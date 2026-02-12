Hall of Fame Quarterback Drew Brees and Wife Brittany Join CarShield Family as New Spokespeople

ST. PETERS, Mo., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing complexity and cost of modern vehicle repairs, families face growing anxiety over unexpected, budget-breaking expenses. Addressing this concern, CarShield today announced a major partnership with legendary quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, uniting on a shared commitment to help families prepare for the unexpected and protect their financial well-being.

The new national campaign aims to educate consumers on these new risks and the value of proactive protection. CarShield was voted America's Most Trusted Auto Protection Company by Newsweek, and offers plans that fit any budget to help with costly repairs that come from a vehicle breakdown. Learn more about these plans at carshield.com/protection-plans/

"Drew Brees is more than a Hall of Fame quarterback—he's a leader, a family man, and someone who has earned the admiration and trust of fans everywhere," said Nick Hamilton, CEO at CarShield. "His reputation for excellence and dependability mirrors our promise to drivers: protection they can count on when life throws the unexpected their way."

A Partnership Built on Trust and Preparation

The collaboration is founded on an alignment of core values. Drew Brees , known for his strategic preparation on the field and his dedication as a family man off it, lends a powerful voice of credibility to the importance of smart, defensive financial planning. This partnership reframes vehicle service contracts as a responsible tool for managing risk, much like a quarterback prepares for every possibility in a game. The campaign moves the conversation from price to peace of mind, emphasizing the proactive steps families can take to safeguard their daily lives from disruption.

Educating Consumers on Modern Vehicle Ownership

The initiative focuses on communicating three central themes to help consumers navigate the challenges of car ownership today:

The Quarterback's Playbook for Protection: Leveraging Drew Brees's reputation for meticulous strategy, this pillar builds trust and highlights the logic behind preparing for unexpected repair needs. Why it matters: It provides a credible, relatable framework for understanding vehicle protection as a smart, defensive play for any family budget.

Leveraging Drew Brees's reputation for meticulous strategy, this pillar builds trust and highlights the logic behind preparing for unexpected repair needs. It provides a credible, relatable framework for understanding vehicle protection as a smart, defensive play for any family budget. Modern Cars, Modern Problems: Today's vehicles rely on complex computer systems where a single sensor failure can become a major expense. This pillar educates drivers on the new, often invisible risks of owning a modern car. Why it matters: It establishes that vehicle protection is no longer a luxury but a near-necessity to shield against the high costs of advanced technology repairs.

Today's vehicles rely on complex computer systems where a single sensor failure can become a major expense. This pillar educates drivers on the new, often invisible risks of owning a modern car. It establishes that vehicle protection is no longer a luxury but a near-necessity to shield against the high costs of advanced technology repairs. The Family-First Guarantee: A vehicle breakdown is more than a mechanical failure; it can disrupt work, school, and family commitments. This pillar connects CarShield's service directly to the emotional benefit of ensuring life continues without interruption. Why it matters: It underscores the core value proposition—providing stability and continuity for a family's journey.

"CarShield gives drivers the protection they need from costly car repairs, and I'm proud to partner with a company that helps families keep moving forward without worry." stated Drew Brees. Learn more about the partnership at https://carshield.com/education-center/why-drew-and-brittany-brees-trust-carshield/

This partnership marks a significant step in CarShield's mission to provide essential peace of mind to vehicle owners across the country. More details are available at CarShield.com.

CarShield is a leading provider of vehicle protection plans, helping drivers manage the cost of covered repairs on most vehicles. CarShield offers flexible coverage options for a wide range of budgets and driving needs. Plans include unmatched benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, courtesy towing and rental car options. Coverage is supported by a nationwide network of repair facilities and dedicated customer service. For more information, visit CarShield.com.

SOURCE CarShield