Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of $2.8 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company"), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 750,000 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase 750,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock was sold together with one warrant at a combined effective offering price of $3.75. HOFV has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 112,500 shares of common stock and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 112,500 shares of common stock, of which the underwriter partially exercised its option and purchased an additional 40,000 warrants.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $2.8 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of indebtedness.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-259242) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which was declared effective on September 14, 2021. The final terms of the offering are disclosed in a final prospectus supplement, as amended and supplemented on October 13, 2023, which has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, at 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 895-3745.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

Safe Harbor

