Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

"Our primary focus remains on driving revenue growth through the creation of assets and new content for our guests to enjoy. This spring, we hosted over one hundred thousand people on campus for various sporting and entertainment events, signed several compelling media deals, and have continued to establish our brand within the gaming space. We are transitioning from necessary pre-opening launch expenses into a more efficient cost model with refinement of ongoing operations across our company. Executing our strategy to drive synergistic revenue growth and expense management will lead to future profitability," said Michael Crawford, HOFV President and CEO.

Key Financial Highlights

First quarter revenue was $3.1 million , an increase of 48% compared to the same period in the prior year. First quarter results were driven by event and rental revenue at the Hall of Fame Village and hotel revenue. Revenue from the Hall of Fame Village Media vertical also contributed to results.

, an increase of 48% compared to the same period in the prior year. First quarter results were driven by event and rental revenue at the Hall of Fame Village and hotel revenue. Revenue from the Hall of Fame Village Media vertical also contributed to results. First quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $19.6 million , compared to a net loss of $8.1 million in the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by increased operating expenses and net interest expense.

, compared to a net loss of in the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by increased operating expenses and net interest expense. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $12.0 million , compared to a loss of $6.7 million in the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily driven by increased operating expenses related to several non-recurring items including start-up costs from Don Shula's American Kitchen, film costs associated with media production, and recognition of timing for certain compensation-related expenses. See page 3 for a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

, compared to a loss of in the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily driven by increased operating expenses related to several non-recurring items including start-up costs from American Kitchen, film costs associated with media production, and recognition of timing for certain compensation-related expenses. See page 3 for a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. The Company finished its fiscal quarter with a cash balance, including restricted cash and investments held maturity, of $47.0 million , compared to $50.5 million as of December 31, 2022 . The lower cash balance was due to operating activities and increased capital expenditures related to construction activities, partially offset by construction-related financing.

, compared to as of . The lower cash balance was due to operating activities and increased capital expenditures related to construction activities, partially offset by construction-related financing. The Company received proceeds from the Stark County Port Authority's issuance of $18.1 million Tax Increment Financing Revenue Bonds.

Key Business Highlights

Announced the Hall of Fame Village will be the host site for two USFL teams during the 2023 regular season, as well as the North Division Playoff Game in late June and USFL Championship Game in early July. Both the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals held their training camps at the Forever Lawn Sports Complex and are playing home games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Announced another large stadium event to the summer calendar at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Company is bringing the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour and will be making its only appearance to northeast Ohio on July 25, 2023 .

and will be making its only appearance to northeast on . Hall of Fame Village Media and Brinx.TV announced partnership to create "John Brenkus Presents: The GOAT Code." This show will bring to life the scientific tangibles and intangibles behind the performance of the greatest football players of all time.

Announced the opening of Don Shula's American Kitchen, a new signature restaurant from Shula's Restaurant Group, at its Fan Engagement Zone in Canton, Ohio . The restaurant serves an all-star lineup of American kitchen classics set in an approachable, family-friendly space that celebrates the life and legacy of Coach Shula, one of the most iconic figures in the history of the National Football League.

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Net loss attributable to HOFRE stockholders $ (19,609,797)

$ (8,112,097) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes -

- Interest expense, net 3,632,637

1,213,541 Depreciation expense 2,553,360

3,242,285 Amortization of discount on note payable 855,891

1,355,974 EBITDA (12,567,909)

(2,300,297)







Loss on extinguishment of debt -

148,472 Change in fair value of warrant liability 238,000

(4,750,000) Change in fair value of interest rate swap 100,000

- Preferred stock dividends 266,000

266,000 Income attributable to non-controlling interest (48,577)

(77,372) Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,012,486)

$ (6,713,197)

