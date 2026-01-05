Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Completes Transition to Private Ownership

News provided by

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Jan 05, 2026, 09:11 ET

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, the only resort, entertainment, and media company centered around the power of professional football, announced the successful completion of its previously disclosed merger with an affiliate of HOFV Holdings, LLC, as a result of which it is now wholly owned by HOFV Holdings, LLC, officially transitioning the Company to private ownership.

Continue Reading

This strategic milestone positions the Company for long-term growth by providing enhanced flexibility to focus on its core business initiatives while continuing to strengthen relationships with customers, partners, and employees. The transition to private ownership also enables continued investment in the Company's destination-focused operations at Hall of Fame Village, supporting sustainable development, community engagement, and long-term value creation.

Shareholders seeking additional information are encouraged to visit hofreco.com.

Advisors

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP acted as legal counsel to Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) acted as financial advisor and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP acted as legal counsel to HOFV Holdings, LLC. 

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a Canton, Ohio-based company centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns and operates Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. Additional information can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

SOURCE Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Enters into Definitive Agreement for Going Private Transaction

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Enters into Definitive Agreement for Going Private Transaction

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) (the "Company"), the only resort, entertainment, and media company centered around...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

General Sports

General Sports

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics