Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Completes Transition to Private Ownership

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, the only resort, entertainment, and media company centered around the power of professional football, announced the successful completion of its previously disclosed merger with an affiliate of HOFV Holdings, LLC, as a result of which it is now wholly owned by HOFV Holdings, LLC, officially transitioning the Company to private ownership.

This strategic milestone positions the Company for long-term growth by providing enhanced flexibility to focus on its core business initiatives while continuing to strengthen relationships with customers, partners, and employees. The transition to private ownership also enables continued investment in the Company's destination-focused operations at Hall of Fame Village, supporting sustainable development, community engagement, and long-term value creation.

Shareholders seeking additional information are encouraged to visit hofreco.com.

Advisors

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP acted as legal counsel to Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) acted as financial advisor and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP acted as legal counsel to HOFV Holdings, LLC.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a Canton, Ohio-based company centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns and operates Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. Additional information can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

