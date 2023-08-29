Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Welcomes Val McGee as Senior Vice President of Revenue

News provided by

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

29 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced the appointment of Val McGee as the Company's Senior Vice President of Revenue. Val brings a wealth of experience from her distinguished 30-year career in the Hospitality and Family Entertainment Industries.

As the Company continues to successfully open Hall of Fame Village, McGee's role will predominantly be focused on the destination-based asset vertical and the experiences that will be offered as part of the Village development. McGee's work will center around the maximization of revenue growth while creating a more seamless guest experience. She will also lead efforts to create and integrate revenue streams throughout the Company's diverse business verticals which include media and gaming. 

"We are delighted to welcome Val McGee as our Senior Vice President of Revenue," said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. "Val's track record of successfully leading top line innovation, revenue generation, and operational excellence is unparalleled in the industry. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our commitment to delivering outstanding guest experiences and driving growth across all of our business verticals and to supporting the optimization of the Company's financial performance and overall profitability."

Val's journey includes key roles at Scene75 Entertainment, Great Wolf Resorts, and Six Flags/Geauga Lake. As COO at Scene75, she led the company to be named the "Top Family Entertainment Center in the World." Additionally, as a leader within the Great Wolf Resorts, Val led the openings of fifteen locations and was an integral part of the team that established Great Wolf as one of the nation's top attractions and experiences.

McGee stated, "I am truly excited to join the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company team and contribute to its mission of creating unforgettable experiences for fans and visitors. With this outstanding team, I hold a strong belief in our capacity to enhance revenue while consistently gratifying our guests through collaboration, creativity, and unwavering dedication."

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company:
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com

SOURCE Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

