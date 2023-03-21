Hall of Fame Village Adds Another Iconic Figure: Don Shula's American Kitchen

First-of-its-kind Restaurant Concept Inspired by NFL's All-Time Winningest Head Coach Opens Today in the Fan Engagement Zone

CANTON, Ohio, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village, a division of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), today announces the opening of Don Shula's American Kitchen, a new signature restaurant from Shula's Restaurant Group, at its Fan Engagement Zone in Canton, Ohio. The restaurant serves an all-star lineup of American kitchen classics set in an approachable, family-friendly space that celebrates the life and legacy of Coach Shula, one of the most iconic figures in the history of the National Football League (NFL).

"Adding this unique and sports-inspired Shula's American Kitchen concept fits perfectly into our vision of providing distinctive, top-quality dining options and amenities for our guests to enjoy at the Fan Engagement Zone. It is an incredible opportunity to have Don Shula's lasting presence represented here at Hall of Fame Village and to be associated with one of the true icons in all of professional sports," said Mike Levy, HOFV President of Operations.

"Don Shula's American Kitchen will honor Coach Don Shula's remarkable legacy in the birthplace of American professional football," says Cody Plott, CEO, Shula's Restaurant Group.

The menu at Don Shula's American Kitchen is designed with a something-for-everyone approach. An all-day menu of traditional starters, salads, sandwiches, and entrees is complemented by Daily Features and a dessert inspired by peak-of-season ingredients. Along with a wide selection of wines and local and craft beers, there is a playful cocktail list of nine offerings that celebrates Coach's football legacy.

Guests can catch a game on one of the many oversized flat screens, marvel at the open-style kitchen, and immerse themselves into the life of the legendary Coach Shula through a wide array of sports memorabilia on display from coach's legendary career.

Don Shula's American Kitchen is open daily with an all-day menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is located at 2101 Hall of Fame Way NW, Suite 1, Canton, Ohio 44708, in the Fan Engagement Zone.

Hall of Fame Village's Fan Engagement Zone offers rooftop views of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and is an active hub for fans to have fun, dine, and socialize. Fan Engagement Zone previously celebrated openings of the sports-themed Build-A-Bear and Visit Canton Welcome Center. These shops will be joined this summer by local favorites Heggy's Nut Shop and Pizza Oven, as well as Brew Kettle with Topgolf Swing Suites, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce's Smoosh Cookies in building out an exciting guest experience at this venue.

Make your reservations by phone or online at 234.900.1972 or www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/donshulasamericankitchenhofv

For information on Shula's American Kitchen, visit www.donshula.com. Follow along on Instagram at @donshulas and Facebook at facebook.com/DonShulasAmericanKitchen.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making legendary moments for fans and families throughout its eight venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

ABOUT SHULA'S RESTAURANT GROUP

Founded in 1989 by Miami Dolphins NFL coaching legend Don Shula – the winningest coach in NFL history – Shula's encompasses a family of restaurant brands with more than 20 locations throughout six states within the U.S. For three decades, Shula's has maintained a polished history of delivering consistently high quality, chef-driven cuisine paired with award-winning wine lists and craft cocktails served by attentive and expert staff. Shula's Restaurant Group is a collection of six restaurant brands spanning a spectrum of fine dining, premium casual, casual and fast-casual concepts, including: Shula's Steak House, Prime, 347 Grille by Coach Shula, Shula's Bar & Grill, and Shula Burger. Each brand has a distinctive menu and atmosphere, while the focus on top quality ingredients and service remains first and foremost. For more information, visit www.shulas.com .

SOURCE Hall of Fame Village