Hall of Fame Village Announces New Restaurant Concept: Gridiron Gastropub

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village is proud to announce a fresh, dynamic dining concept: Gridiron Gastropub. Set to open for dinner on Thursday, October 24, the grand opening is scheduled for Friday, November 8, and will include exciting giveaways and prizes. Gridiron Gastropub will offer upscale, casual dining that combines top-tier, locally sourced cuisine with the energy of a sports-inspired atmosphere. With a focus on locally sourced, farm-to-table ingredients, the menu is designed to offer fresh, seasonal dishes made from scratch for a unique, elevated dining experience. Whether guests are catching a game or enjoying time with family and friends, Gridiron Gastropub promises a flavorful and memorable meal. The restaurant celebrates the rich heritage of football while providing a welcoming environment for guests of all ages.

"We are thrilled to introduce Gridiron Gastropub to Hall of Fame Village," said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of Hall of Fame Village. "Our goal is to offer a delicious selection of seasonal menu items that are made from scratch. The restaurant pays tribute to the game of football while also bringing the community together through exceptional, locally sourced food in a fun and energetic environment."

Gridiron Gastropub aims to provide a vibrant and engaging setting for sports lovers, families, and food enthusiasts alike. Located within Hall of Fame Village's Fan Engagement Zone, in the space formerly occupied by Don Shula's American Kitchen, the restaurant will serve as a new culinary destination for locals and visitors, offering a dining experience as exciting as the game itself.

The key design features include chalkboard walls that showcase featured food and beverage options, adding a dynamic and interactive element to the space. Vintage football murals highlight the spirit of the game, while a football player collage brings an NFL aesthetic with iconic American football figures. Turfed frames feature inspirational quotes from the greatest football players of all time, offering motivation and connection to the sport's legends. Vintage trophies are displayed to capture the history and grandeur of football, adding a sense of tradition and prestige.

The menu offers a variety of delicious options for every meal, all crafted in a made-from-scratch kitchen with fresh ingredients. Brunch features signature dishes, accompanied by a bottomless mimosa cart that makes its way from table to table, creating a lively atmosphere. Lunch provides a wide range of flavorful selections, from unique starters to satisfying handheld options. Dinner showcases elevated dishes, with a variety of pork, chicken, seafood, and beef entrees, complemented by thoughtfully curated starters. For dessert, decadent creations are available, perfect for those with a sweet tooth, offering a memorable finish to any meal.

Diners can visit gridirongastropub.com for information on the menu, hours of operation, and reservations. For more details, check hofvillage.com.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

SOURCE Hall of Fame Village