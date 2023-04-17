Hall of Fame Village Brings KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour to Canton This Summer

Show comes to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium July 25, 2023

Tickets On Sale April 21 at hofvillage.com

CANTON, Ohio , April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to dance. Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), today announces that it is bringing the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour to its Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The ultimate pop concert for kids (and their parents!) will make its only appearance in northeast Ohio on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Tickets go on sale beginning at 10 am ET on Friday, April 21 at hofvillage.com

The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour, back in Ohio for the first time since 2020, introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids - Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler - who will perform today's biggest hits live on stage. Fans can expect to hear songs from ' KIDZ BOP 2023 ,' the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, including pop hits like "Anti-Hero," "About That Time," "Sunroof," and "Late Night Talking" and other pop hits performed by the KIDZ BOP Kids. The family-friendly show will also feature choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage.

"Bringing the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour to Hall of Fame Village continues to support our vision of offering a wide spectrum of entertainment programming both in and outside of sports. We look forward to welcoming kids and their parents to this incredible family-friendly show," said Mike Levy, Hall of Fame Village President of Operations.

Four different KIDZ BOP VIP Packages are available on VIPNation.com, which include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, a pre-show dance party and post-show Meet & Greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, and more. For the first time ever, KIDZ BOP is introducing "The Ultimate KIDZ BOP Party Experience" with limited availability. This ultimate experience includes 16 premium tickets, a private pre-show party with the KIDZ BOP Kids, an autographed guitar, party treats, and much more. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.

KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over eight billion streams globally since 2001. To purchase tickets for the Canton show, visit hofvillage.com.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making legendary moments for fans and families throughout its eight venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over eight billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in five different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 79) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit KIDZBOP.com . KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

