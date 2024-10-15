Hall of Fame Village Embarks on Transformative Collaboration with JumpStart

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village is pleased to announce an exciting partnership with JumpStart, a renowned venture development organization committed to cultivating entrepreneurship and innovation. JumpStart will establish a presence at the Constellation Center for Excellence, further enhancing the efforts to foster innovation, support entrepreneurs, and drive economic development.

As part of this collaboration, JumpStart will occupy approximately 2,000 square feet within the Constellation Center for Excellence, serving as a hub for entrepreneurial activity and support services. The space will house a full-time business advising expert dedicated to providing invaluable guidance, resources, and connections to local small businesses focused on growth.

"We are excited to welcome JumpStart into the Hall of Fame Village family," expressed Michael Crawford, President & CEO of Hall of Fame Village. "Their expertise and dedication to nurturing entrepreneurship aligns with our objective of fostering a dynamic ecosystem for innovation. This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in our journey towards catalyzing economic development and advancement, not only within our local community but also extending its impact far beyond."

"JumpStart's partnership with the Hall of Fame Village will bridge resource gaps, helping Canton's entrepreneurs thrive," said Lorne Novick, Chief Services Officer of JumpStart. "When businesses succeed, they create jobs, boost local economies, and strengthen communities. Stark County has incredible talent, and by supporting entrepreneurs here, we're not only making a difference locally but also setting the stage for broader regional growth."

JumpStart is widely recognized for its comprehensive approach to supporting entrepreneurs. With a mission to unlock the full potential of entrepreneurship, JumpStart provides capital, services, and connections to help entrepreneurs grow.

For more information about Hall of Fame Village and JumpStart, please visit their respective websites: Hall of Fame Village and JumpStart Inc. For office or retail leasing inquiries at Hall of Fame Village, please contact our exclusive broker, Renee Hardman, at [email protected], or view our listings at Cushman & Wakefield | CRESCO Real Estate.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About JumpStart:

JumpStart is a nationally recognized venture development organization providing capital, services and connections to help entrepreneurs grow. JumpStart's experienced team of advisors offer personalized business services to help companies overcome challenges and prepare for capital investment. With 1:1 advising, workshops, and accelerator programs, JumpStart has helped thousands of entrepreneurs start and scale.

SOURCE Hall of Fame Village