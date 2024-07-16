Hall of Fame Village Hosts NFL FLAG Championships Presented by Toyota, July 18-21

CANTON, Ohio, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village is thrilled to host the NFL FLAG Championships Presented by Toyota from July 19-21, 2024. This event will feature over 2,860 young athletes from regional winning teams representing all 32 NFL Clubs, as well as six international teams from Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, Germany, China, and Australia.

The pinnacle NFL FLAG tournament will take place at the state-of-the-art Hall of Fame Village facilities, which include the ForeverLawn Sports Complex and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Each team is guaranteed to play at least three pool play games and one bracket game in a single-elimination format. All participating teams are part of active NFL FLAG leagues, ensuring top-tier competition and sportsmanship. The events will kick off on Thursday, July 18th, with an "Opening Ceremony" at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 8 pm. This ceremony is open to the public, with gates opening at 7 pm.

In partnership with ESPN, Disney, and the NFL, fans can enjoy extensive coverage of the championships. ESPN will broadcast 32 hours of live coverage of the competitive 18U girls' and 15U boys' tournaments across multiple platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Disney+, Disney Channel, ESPN YouTube, and NFL on ESPN YouTube. All games will also be available for streaming on NFL+. Additionally, ESPN's coverage will include a 30-game showcase starting with the round of 16 for the 15U boys and 18U girls, along with additional content highlighting the game of flag football and its future stars.

The event is expected to draw thousands of visitors from across the nation and around the world, shining a light on all things Canton.

"The Hall of Fame Village is proud to host this prestigious event and looks forward to welcoming players, coaches, families, and fans to Canton," shared Michael Crawford, President & CEO of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, the parent Company of Hall of Fame Village. "This championship event reflects our commitment to promoting youth sports and providing a platform for young athletes to grow as athletes and future leaders of our communities."

For more information, fans and guests can download the NFL OnePass app. This app provides access to all event details, offers opportunities to participate in various activities, and serves as a comprehensive guide for NFL events. It also includes information about the Hall of Fame Village campus and activities in Stark County, courtesy of Canton's local visitors bureau, VisitCanton. To view the gameplay schedule or download the app, please visit hofvillage.com.

