Hall of Fame Village, LLC Announces Partnership with the NFL Alumni Association

CANTON, Ohio, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOF Village, LLC (HOFV), the owner of the premier sports, entertainment and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, today announced its partnership with the National Football League's Alumni Association ("NFL Alumni"). The partnership will enable the NFL Alumni to locate their NFL Alumni Academy complex and its related facilities and projects at the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village campus.

On-site plans include creating a national headquarters for the NFL Alumni Association as well as the construction of the NFL Academy Complex, which will be comprised of multi-use buildings, offices, training facilities, practice fields and player housing/dining facilities.

"We are thrilled by this incredible opportunity to work alongside the NFL Alumni Association as we move forward building the Village," said Mike Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of HOF Village, LLC. "Now is the optimal time to embark on this partnership, as we can align the needs of both organizations to create a best-in-class facility that will serve NFL alumni, current players and youth nationwide, whom we are both deeply committed to serving. Our shared vision and desire to promote the best of what the sport represents in the birthplace of football makes the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village a natural new home for the NFL Alumni Association's efforts."

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame is the pinnacle achievement for professional football players," stated Beasley Reece, CEO of NFL Alumni. "Our organization is excited to establish a permanent home with world-class facilities in the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village and for our NFL Alumni membership to be represented in Canton forever."

Mike Tice, former Minnesota Vikings head coach, shared, "As a former player and coach spending my entire 35 year career in the NFL, I am totally impressed with the absolute first-class plan for the NFL Alumni Academy Complex to be located in the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village on the campus of the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

"The current leadership of our NFL Alumni Association has been tremendously committed to serving both missions of our organization, 'Caring for our Own' & 'Caring for Kids,' and this partnership with the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village accomplishes both," said Dean Dalton, International Director of Special Events for the NFL Alumni and former NFL coach. "CEO Beasley Reece and President Bart Oates have a great vision and have implemented numerous new programs for our membership, but establishing this permanent home for the NFL Alumni Headquarters and launching the NFL Alumni Academy Complex in Canton will enshrine an incredible legacy honoring all NFL Alumni past and future."

On September 16, 2019, HOFV entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GPAQ, GPAQU, GPAQW). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will change its name to Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company and trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol "HOFV."

About HOF Village, LLC

Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a development of HOF Village, LLC is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. It provides a themed sports, entertainment and media venue to capitalize on the popularity and fandom associated with professional football and its legendary players. HOF Village, LLC was founded by the Pro Football Hall of Fame through its wholly owned, for profit subsidiary Hall of Fame Village, Inc. and Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

About NFL Alumni

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni's mission "Caring for our Own" is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni also has a traditional mission of "Caring for Kids" across the country. Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 35 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. Alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million dollars for worthwhile causes. To accomplish our mission & vision, we have established the NFL Alumni Foundation which is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org.

About Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

GPAQ is a special purpose acquisition company formed by Mr. James Dolan. GPAQ raised $125 million in its initial public offering in January of 2018. Additional information can be found at www.gordonpointe.com.

