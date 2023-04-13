Hall of Fame Village Media and Brinx.TV Partner to Decode Football's Greatest of All Time (GOATs)

Six-time Emmy Winner John Brenkus hosts new show that illuminates the science behind the performance of Hall of Famers

CANTON, Ohio, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village Media, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), today announces a partnership with Brinx.TV to create "John Brenkus Presents: The GOAT Code." This ground-breaking show will bring to life the scientific tangibles and intangibles behind the performance of the greatest football players of all time.

John Brenkus, the six-time Emmy award winner who has consistently blazed a trail by producing some of the most entertaining and engaging science programming across all genres, will host the new series around Pro Football's G.O.A.T.s (Greatest of All Time).

"I've had the great fortune to analyze and put the world's greatest current athletes to the test for more than 20 years. Now, to be able to dive deep and bring to life the scientific and intangible qualities that made each player one of the greatest athletes during their era, and of all-time, is a true honor," said Brenkus.

"Hall of Fame Village Media is adding another modern element that each Hall of Famer can receive—their own segment scientifically illustrating the biological and physiological characteristics and practices that make each player truly a GOAT. This partnership with John Brenkus and Brinx.TV will illuminate the legacy of the greatest in the game of football in a way that's never been seen before," said Olivia Steier, Hall of Fame Village Media EVP and an executive producer on The GOAT Code project.

John Brenkus Presents: The Goat Code will debut in August.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a sports and entertainment company making every experience legendary for fans and families. Our company is composed of three dynamic business divisions – media, gaming, and destination. Hall of Fame Village Media creates compelling original content across an array of mediums. Gold Summit Gaming offers exciting, interactive eSports and sports betting experiences for fans of all levels. And Hall of Fame Village, our 100-acre campus centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, continues to push the boundaries of what a sports and entertainment destination can be, featuring a state-of-the-art stadium, sport complexes, amusement rides, and a variety of unique dining and shopping options. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Hall of Fame Village Media

Hall of Fame Village Media, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), is a premiere, multi-dimensional content studio on a mission to honor the past and inspire the future. Not limited by the confines of traditional studios, Hall of Fame Village Media creates engaging content across all genres, lengths, and mediums including TV and streaming series, films, games, events, podcasts, branded content and emerging media. With unique ties to one of the most revered institutions in all of sports, Hall of Fame Village Media leverages its unprecedented access to deliver a compelling content lineup that showcases the very best of professional athletes, both on the field and under the helmet.

About Brinx.TV

Brinx.TV, founded by John Brenkus, Creator of Sport Science, helps NIL Collectives and their fans, athletes, and communities bring to life network quality programming that leads to greater fan engagement, revenue generation, and brand value. Ultimate Next Gen Interactive Platform that connects content, commerce and community.

