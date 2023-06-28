Hall of Fame Village Presents First Down Fest, an Unforgettable 3-Day Football Experience

Festival tickets go on sale today at www.hofvillage.com

CANTON, Ohio, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village is thrilled to announce an exhilarating 3-day Fan Festival and Football Experience called First Down Fest from August 3 to August 5, 2023, at ForeverLawn Sports Complex. This event promises to deliver a memorable celebration of football and entertainment for fans and guests of all ages.

First Down Fest provides a lively carnival atmosphere filled with football-themed games and activities designed to thrill attendees of all ages. Engage in the heart-pounding 40-Yard Dash or take on the excitement of the Field Goal Kicking challenge. Moreover, the event offers the opportunity to immerse yourself in the Sports Art Wall & Misting Tent activation and other football-themed photo opportunities, capturing unforgettable moments. For those seeking an extra test of agility and skill, the festival also features an obstacle course that will challenge and entertain participants. With an abundance of options, First Down Fest promises an action-packed experience for everyone.

The Field Stage will come alive with an incredible lineup of musical talent, showcasing a diverse range of genres that are sure to captivate audiences. On Thursday, the electrifying sounds of Shoreline Funk All-Stars and Jul Big Green will take over with their infectious rhythms and grooves guaranteed to get everyone on their feet. Following on Friday, North to Nashville, a rising country music sensation, will grace the stage with its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies. The Village will also host local and regional bands and DJs, with more artists to be announced, as well as a Vendor Village that will highlight a gathering of local crafters, food vendors, and small businesses to provide a vibrant atmosphere throughout the festival.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of First Down Fest. This festival is a testament to our commitment to delivering memorable experiences for fans and showcasing the intersection of sports, entertainment, and innovation. We have created a dynamic event that will captivate fans of all ages, providing a truly immersive celebration of the game we love. Get ready to be immersed in the world of sports and entertainment like never before," said Vic Gregovits, Executive Vice President of Global Sales.

By paying a daily admission fee of $15 for adults and $10 for kids aged 12 and under, participants gain entry to an array of exhilarating attractions. For those seeking an enhanced experience, VIP ticket admission provides access to exclusive amenities. Priced at $120 per day for adults and $80 per day for kids aged 12 and under, the VIP Experience includes a VIP tent with comfortable seating and premier viewing of the concert stage. Guests can also indulge in an all-you-can-enjoy buffet and a private cash bar.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.hofvillage.com.

