Hall of Fame Village Receives Sensory Inclusive Certification from KultureCity

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village today announced that it has partnered with KultureCity, an organization that works with venues across the country to create acceptance and inclusion for all individuals with unique abilities, to make the Village sensory inclusive. The collaboration represents the Village's ongoing transformation and commitment to promoting an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans who visit the destination.

"We are committed to the guest experience for all of our guests and are proud that we not only have the certification but also that our entire team is equipped with the resources and training to ensure that we represent that on all levels," shared Seth Cooper, Vice President of Operations. "Guests can easily join us on campus in an inclusive atmosphere and be assured that they will have access to a sensory-inclusive space and can enter without any formalities. Our designated rooms are consistently staffed to provide support and keep a watchful eye. There's no requirement to check in or make a reservation – feel free to come as needed."

"The commitment of Hall of Fame Village to go above and beyond in fostering inclusivity within their community is truly remarkable, as our communities play a pivotal role in shaping our lives," said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity. "We are privileged to be a part of Hall of Fame Village and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, working together to deliver a genuinely inclusive experience for all visitors and guests!"

Beginning today, guests who feel overwhelmed by the environment will be able to request sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads during their visit. The sensory bags will be available to all guests at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, located on the south side, upper concourse; in Play-Action Plaza, located in the back hallway of Halftime Concessions; in the Fan Engagement Zone, in the hallway leading to the restrooms; and in the Center for Performance, in the pre-function space near the Kempthorn Motors display—all areas will be clearly marked and are free of charge. Guests will also have access to a dedicated quiet zone for those who may need a calmer and more secure environment.

The certification process required the Hall of Fame Village staff to be trained by leading medical professionals to recognize and accommodate guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions often experience sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which is typical of an environment in a destination like the Hall of Fame Village. With its new certification, the Hall of Fame Village reinforces its commitment to providing the highest level of customer service in all that it does and is now well-equipped to support guests with sensory sensitivities ensuring that they have the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About KultureCity:

KultureCity®, established in 2014, is a dynamic non-profit organization at the forefront of the inclusivity movement that continues to make waves in creating a more accessible and accepting world for individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities (found in 1 in 4 of us). In a short 10 years, a few highlights of KultureCity's impact include making over 1,800 venues sensory-inclusive certified, handing out almost a million sensory bags to individuals in need, making over 150 live events sensory-inclusive, and saving 48 lives through the KultureCity® First Responder Training. KultureCity's commitment to inclusivity extends beyond physical spaces. The organization actively collaborates with influential figures, businesses, and communities to promote awareness and understanding of invisible disabilities. KultureCity® partners with event industry leaders like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and FIFA to make their flagship events sensory-inclusive. With ongoing initiatives, partnerships, and a passionate community of supporters, KultureCity® is set to leave an enduring impact on the landscape of inclusivity.

