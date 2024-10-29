HALL OF FAME VILLAGE SELECTS 360PR+ TO LAUNCH NATIONAL CAMPAIGN FOR THE 100-ACRE SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT DESTINATION

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 360PR+ has been selected as public relations agency of record for Hall of Fame Village, a 100-acre sports and entertainment destination in Canton, Ohio surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, the Village is dedicated to creating memorable moments for fans and families alike. 360 will focus on increasing awareness of Hall of Fame Village as a world-class sports and entertainment destination, introducing more consumers to Hall of Fame Village's unique immersive experiences.

"We selected 360PR+ to help share the unique story of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company and bring our vision to a wider audience," said Anne Graffice, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing & Public Affairs at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. "Their expertise in amplifying purpose-driven brands aligns perfectly with our mission to create world-class experiences. We're confident they'll help us connect with and captivate fans and guests in new and exciting ways."

Developed around the iconic Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame Village is a destination for all seasons and all occasions, featuring dining, shopping and entertainment. Year-round events include the annual Concert for Legends, which featured Carrie Underwood this past August, Fantasy Football Expo, NFL Flag Championship, Comedy Fests, and Music Festivals. This November the Village will host Vino at the Village followed by the popular Winter Blitz and Sprit of the Season 5K in December.

Originally conceived in 2016, Phase I of the Hall of Fame Village included the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the ForeverLawn Sports Complex. Phase II added the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, Play-Action Plaza, and a Fan Engagement Zone. In 2025, Hall of Fame Village is scheduled to open Gameday Bay, a spectacular 147,000-square-foot football-themed indoor waterpark featuring a waterslide tower, lazy river, wave pool, zero-entry fun zone, swim-up bar, and outdoor entertainment area.

"We got to experience the Village firsthand and were blown away by the quality and range of experiences – from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to the Center for Performance to the many onsite restaurants and attractions," said 360PR+ Executive Vice President Vince Powers. "We're excited for the opportunity to introduce people of all ages and from all parts of the country to the Hall of Fame Village."

About Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

