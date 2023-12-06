Hall of Fame Village Unveils Name for Indoor Football-Themed Waterpark: Gameday Bay

06 Dec, 2023

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village today announced the official name of its highly anticipated waterpark: Gameday Bay. Following a public voting campaign, thousands weighed in to cast their vote for their favorite name for the newest unique asset and experience at Hall of Fame Village. Gameday Bay emerged as the clear favorite, capturing the essence of the experience that awaits visitors as the "place to be not only on game day but all year round."

"We are thrilled to reveal the name Gameday Bay, a choice that reflects the excitement and energy we aim to bring to this exceptional waterpark experience," said Michael Crawford, President & CEO of Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Co. "The public's engagement in the naming process has been remarkable, and Gameday Bay perfectly captures the essence of what this attraction represents – a celebration of sports, competition, and family entertainment."

Gameday Bay is an expansive 144,000 sq. ft. football-themed waterpark, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that brings together the exhilarating elements of sport alongside all the fun of a waterpark. The Waterpark is being built with the latest state-of-the-art technology and will include sports-themed "zones" as well as very large jumbotrons that will be within all views, placed so fans never are far from watching their favorite team. The indoor wet space spans 85,000 sq. ft and will feature a variety of attractions, from the thrilling waterslide tower, where guests who are seeking the fast-action and excitement of catapulting down a water tube, to the relaxing "lazy river" and wave pool, to a family-friendly fun zone for young fans. To make sure that there is something for everyone, there is an adult swim-up bar with TVs galore for gameday fun with friends and family.

The indoor design of Gameday Bay ensures that visitors can enjoy the waterpark year-round, offering a climate-controlled environment for an optimal experience in any season. The addition of Gameday Bay is perfectly aligned with Hall of Fame Village's commitment to providing world-class entertainment and is projected to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. 

Gameday Bay is scheduled to be enclosed by the end of 2023, and set to make its public debut at the end of 2024. Season passes will be available for purchase mid 2024. With the addition of this year-round venue, Hall of Fame Village's diverse array of attractions continues to give fans and guests from around the globe a reason to visit Canton, Ohio. 

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV): 
Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

