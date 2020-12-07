Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam to Return to the Links at the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

"I'm looking forward to competing in January with the celebrities alongside some of the best LPGA players in the world," said Annika. "It's so exciting to partner with Diamond Resorts because they share both my passion for golf and my commitment to giving back to the community."

"When I started this tournament, raising awareness for LPGA golf and incredible female athletes was a big part of my vision," said Diamond Resorts CEO and Tournament of Champions Founder Mike Flaskey. "Annika is the best female golfer in history and changed the way women's golf was played, viewed and covered. We can't wait to see her in action again in January and are proud to support her foundation and foster the next generation of women in golf."

Annika won 90 international tournaments in her sixteen years as a professional golfer, making her the female golfer with the most wins to her name. She founded the ANNIKA Foundation to provide opportunities for women in golf at the junior, collegiate and professional levels while teaching the importance of health. Annika played a prominent role in golf's successful return to the Olympics and was recently elected as the International Golf Federation's President ahead of next summer's Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Diamond Resorts will contribute to the ANNIKA Foundation and starting in 2022, will offer junior players and their families complimentary tickets to the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. The company will also become the title sponsor of the ANNIKA Invitational presented by Rolex, an award-winning AJGA tournament featuring 78 of the top junior female golfers from around the world.

At the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, LPGA winners will compete in stroke play for a $1.2 million purse. Meanwhile, a roster of nearly 50 celebrity players will compete for their own $500,000 purse. Celebrity golfers competing this year include country music artist and songwriter Lee Brice, "Narcos: Mexico" actor Michael Peña, former star of ABC's "The Bachelor," Ben Higgins, former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens and comedian and actor Larry the Cable Guy. Past celebrity participants have included superstars from entertainment and all major sports, including Jerry Rice, Brian Urlacher, Marcus Allen, Justin Verlander, Ray Allen, Grant Hill, Toby Keith, Alfonso Ribeiro and more. The tournament has raised almost $4 million for charitable causes in past years.

