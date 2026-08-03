Hall Render Formalizes Longstanding St. Louis Presence Opening First Office in the Market

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall Render, the nation's leading law firm focused exclusively on health care, is pleased to announce the opening of its office in St. Louis, Missouri, formalizing the Firm's well-established presence advising clients in the St. Louis metropolitan and Missouri health care markets.

Gregg Wallander, Hall Render President & CEO John Bowen, Hall Render St. Louis Office Managing Partner

The St. Louis office is a client-driven extension of Hall Render's national footprint, as the Firm already performs a significant amount of work for St. Louis and Missouri-based clients. Sustained client demand, along with the continued growth of the Firm's Missouri practice, informed the decision to establish a formal office in the region. The move is designed to strengthen local accessibility, support in-person collaboration and build on existing regional relationships, all while keeping clients connected to Hall Render's national health care legal and advisory capabilities.

"Client demand has made clear that the time was right to invest in a physical presence in St. Louis," said Gregg Wallander, Firm President and CEO. "This office reflects our long-term commitment to Missouri's health care sector and reinforces how our national platform and local relationships work together to serve clients where they need us most."

Hall Render's new office is located in the Sevens Building at 7777 Bonhomme Avenue, Suite 1420 in Clayton, Missouri. Leading the St. Louis office is Office Managing Partner John Bowen, who has extensive experience advising health care providers on complex transactional, corporate governance and antitrust matters.

"We have been serving Missouri-based health care clients for years, and this office allows us to deepen those relationships in a much more direct way," said Bowen. "Having a physical presence here means our clients get the accessibility and in-person collaboration they've requested, while still drawing on the full strength of Hall Render's national health care platform."

The St. Louis office reflects Hall Render's continued investment in the health care organizations it serves and the communities they support. By expanding its local presence, the Firm is advancing its mission of supporting health care organizations across the continuum of care.

About Hall Render

Hall Render is a national law firm focused exclusively on serving health care organizations. With attorneys and advisors located in nine offices across the country, Hall Render represents more than 5,000 clients nationwide, including the nation's largest hospitals and health systems, physician practices, long-term care providers, ambulatory surgery centers, home health agencies, life sciences companies and other health care organizations. The Firm provides comprehensive legal services on health care matters ranging from reimbursement and regulatory compliance to transactions, operations and clinical services, human resources and litigation. Learn more at hallrender.com.

Contact:

Andrea Christman

Poston Communications

202.302.1511

SOURCE Hall Render