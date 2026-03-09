Hall Render Represents Centurion Foundation in Rhode Island Hospital Acquisition, Preserving Essential Health Care Services

INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C. ("Hall Render"), a national health care-focused law firm, announced that it served as purchaser's counsel to Centurion Foundation, a Georgia-based non-profit, in connection with a prominent Rhode Island hospital transaction that closed March 6, 2026.

The transaction represents a significant milestone for the hospitals and surrounding communities, enabling the acquisition of two safety net hospitals, Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, and positioning the facilities to continue serving patients while avoiding the disruptive outcomes that can accompany distressed-provider transitions, including state receivership. The transaction involves converting these hospitals from their prior "for-profit" status under Prospect Medical Holdings to non-profit organizations recognized by the IRS as tax-exempt public charities. The deal also protects hundreds of jobs and ensures continuity of care for patients across the region.

Hall Render has advised on the matter since 2021, supporting Centurion Foundation through a complex, multi-year process involving distressed health care assets, transaction structuring, regulatory considerations and restructuring-related issues.

"We are grateful for Hall Render's trusted partnership throughout this process, which enabled us to complete a transaction that protects patients, supports employees and ensures continued access to essential health care services for Rhode Island while positioning the hospitals for long-term stability and growth," said Ben Mingle, CEO of the non-profit Centurion Foundation, which will be the sole member of the hospitals on a going-forward basis.

"This transaction reflects the kind of mission-critical work Hall Render is proud to support—helping clients preserve access to care, protect jobs and navigate complex transactional and regulatory environments," said Chad Sukurs, Shareholder and Board Member at Hall Render and lead counsel on the matter.

The transaction underscores Hall Render's deep experience advising health care organizations on complex acquisitions and mission-critical transactions nationwide.

