Hall Render Welcomes Three Shareholders to Strengthen National Health Care Practice

Banks, Martin and Merrill join Hall Render with an established track record of working collaboratively to advise health systems, hospitals, providers and life sciences organizations on high-stakes regulatory, operational and transactional matters. Their addition reflects the Firm's continued investment in meeting growing client demand for integrated counsel across the evolving health care landscape.

"Susan, Summer and Rebecca are highly regarded attorneys whose experience spans the full spectrum of regulatory, reimbursement and transactional issues facing health care organizations today," said Gregg Wallander, President & CEO of Hall Render. "Their proven ability to work together seamlessly, combined with their depth of industry knowledge, enhances our ability to deliver strategic, practical solutions to clients nationwide. We are excited to welcome them to the Firm and to continue building on the strength of our national health care platform."

Susan Banks is a health care reimbursement and compliance attorney who focuses on complex Medicare and Medicaid payment and regulatory matters. She counsels hospitals, health systems, physicians and other providers and suppliers on reimbursement methodologies, billing compliance and overpayment risk, and regularly represents clients in government audits, investigations and enforcement actions. With extensive experience working with federal and state agencies, Susan brings a strategic, solutions-oriented approach to helping clients address complex regulatory challenges and maintain compliant, sustainable operations.

Summer Martin is a health care transactional and regulatory attorney who provides strategic counsel to health systems, hospitals, physicians and other providers on complex business arrangements, compliance matters and strategic growth initiatives. She has significant experience structuring and negotiating mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other affiliation arrangements, and previously led a health care mergers and acquisitions team at a global law firm. Summer works closely with executive, legal and operational teams to align business strategy with regulatory requirements, bringing a practical, solutions-driven approach to complex transactions. Summer also provides complex Stark Law and other regulatory analyses and regularly assists clients with government audits and investigations, including drafting and defending self-disclosures.

Rebecca Merrill is a health care regulatory and operations attorney who advises providers, suppliers, health systems, research institutions and life sciences organizations on complex compliance, enforcement and business matters. She partners closely with legal, compliance and operational teams, as well as senior leadership and boards, to navigate evolving regulatory requirements, manage enterprise risk and support strategic initiatives. Her practice spans reimbursement and regulatory compliance, investigations and enforcement, clinical research and transactional matters, making her a trusted advisor in highly regulated and fast-paced environments.

"We are excited to join Hall Render and collaborate with such a strong, nationally recognized team dedicated exclusively to health care," said Martin. "The Firm's depth of experience and focus on delivering practical, business-oriented counsel align closely with how we serve our clients, and we look forward to contributing to the Firm's continued growth."

The addition of Banks, Martin and Merrill underscores Hall Render's continued focus on expanding its capabilities to support clients navigating increasingly complex regulatory requirements, reimbursement pressures and strategic transactions across the health care industry.

About Hall Render

Hall Render is a national health care law firm with eight offices around the country. Singularly focused in health care, Hall Render has represented more than 5,000 health care organizations in all 50 states. Our health lawyers and advisors represent hospitals and health systems, long-term care organizations, ambulatory surgery centers, home health companies, physician practices, life sciences firms, nonprofits and other organizations in the highly regulated health care industry. Learn more at hallrender.com.

Contact:

Sue Richardson

Hall Render

317.429.3670

[email protected]

SOURCE Hall Render