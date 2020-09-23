Hall Render Relaunches Consulting Services

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman , the nation's largest health care-focused law firm, is pleased to announce the relaunch of its consulting arm, Hall Render Advisory Services (HRAS) with a new website hallrenderAS.com.

Hall Render Advisory Services is a national consultancy that combines the breadth and depth of the Hall Render legal team with specialized consulting expertise in health care for matters related to information technology best practices, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, Medicare reclassification, real estate and construction and payment and reimbursement.

With years of extensive experience, our consultants provide time-tested knowledge of the complex, highly regulated health care landscape and specific insights and recommendations to further your business objectives. The group's growing network of health care clients encompasses a wide variety of entities, including hospitals and hospital systems, community hospitals, long-term care facilities, large medical groups and solo practice physicians.

HRAS's team of consultants includes seasoned health care leaders that provide client-side perspective, an average of more than 20 years of experience each and innovative solutions for solving clients' challenges. HRAS consultants assist health care organizations with a variety of strategic and educational initiatives, including:



About Hall Render Advisory Services

Hall Render Advisory Services is the consulting arm of Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, the largest health care-focused law firm in the country.

