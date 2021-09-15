Halla Strengthens Leadership Team with New Chief Marketing Officer

Halla's AI-based technology leverages over 100 billion shopper and product data points to predict, with remarkable accuracy, what grocery shoppers are actually looking for, and delivers real-time personalized substitutions, recommendations and search results. The company recently announced a $4.5M Series A1 raise, bringing its total funding to $8.5M, and is deployed in over 1,100 ecommerce storefronts for a top-5 U.S. grocer, driving best-in-class digital ad media performance and improvement in ecommerce profitability.

"To win in digital grocery, grocers need a level of personalization that matches the complexity and uniqueness of personal human tastes," said Blue. "Halla is the only personalization company in the marketplace today with the ability to genuinely fulfill this need. Halla has put together a fantastic team that includes staff, investors, and advisors who ensure that we have the intellectual capital to serve clients well and develop the company correctly. I feel very lucky to be joining the team in a full-time capacity to support Halla's growth."

Prior to Halla, Blue spent 20 years managing companies in the fields of technology, marketing, and entertainment. He co-founded Petrol Advertising in 2003 and led its growth to over 100 employees, launching franchises that included Call of Duty for Activision. Toby then became multiple Grammy Award winning artist and entrepreneur will.i.am's COO, striking and managing joint ventures with Adidas, The Coca-Cola Company, Levis, Apple and Intel, and helping to launch the tech startup i.am+, where he participated in raising millions in capital and was the General Manager for its most successful product, i.am+ Buttons earphones, driving a campaign that included Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell and André Leon Talley.

"Toby has been a mentor and trusted advisor to Halla since day one and is a veteran marketer, entrepreneur, and investor who has worked with the biggest brands in the world and the biggest names in Hollywood," said Spencer Price, co-founder and CEO of Halla. "He has worked in every aspect of business and has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to accelerate product and market momentum. We couldn't be more excited to have him officially join our team, helping grocery retailers enhance customer loyalty, profitability, and shopper experiences."

Meet Us at Groceryshop

Halla will be speaking and exhibiting at Groceryshop 2021 from September 19-22 in Las Vegas. Find us at booth #815 to meet the team and see for yourself how Halla can predict what shoppers want to buy in real-time.

About Halla

Halla is The Taste Intelligence Company, founded in 2016 by Gabriel Nipote, Henry Michaelson, and Spencer Price. Taste Intelligence is the world's only human preference engine designed specifically for grocery. Halla was formed to help grocers better understand and answer the fundamental human query, How do people decide what to eat? Today, Halla's industry-leading Taste Intelligence engine helps shoppers intuitively find and discover grocery items they want via solutions that map 1:1 to their unique shopping behavior, in real-time. From cart pages online to printed coupons in-store, Halla drives value for the retailer and shopper at every digital touchpoint along the customer journey. Shoppers see the most enticing products at the perfect moment, resulting in bigger baskets, better rewards, and the best grocery experience possible.

To learn more about Halla, check out our website at halla.io and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Halla

Related Links

www.halla.io

