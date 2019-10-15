Hallador Energy Company Declares Quarterly Dividend and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) – The board of directors of Hallador Energy Company today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.04 per share. The dividend is payable on Friday, November 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Hallador plans to release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, November 4, 2019. Management will discuss these results during an investor call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under Webcasts and available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657

Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG call

Conference replay through Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658

Replay Access Code: 10130751

The Form 10-Q will be available on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under "SEC Filings" on the Financial Information tab.

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

