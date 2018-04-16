Hallador Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

DENVER, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) – The board of directors of Hallador Energy Company today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.04 per share. The dividend is payable on Friday, May 11, 2018, to shareholders of record as of Monday, April 30, 2018.
Hallador plans to release its 1st quarter 2018 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, May 7, 2018. Management will discuss these results during an investor call on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under Webcasts and available for a limited time.
To participate in the conference call, please dial:
Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317
Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657
Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG Call
Conference replay through Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529
Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658
Replay Access Code: 10119562
The Form 10-Q will be available on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under "SEC Filings" on the Financial Information tab.
Hallador is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.
