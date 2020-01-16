Hallador Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 4th Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) – Hallador Energy Company today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter 2020 of $.04 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, February 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Friday, January 31, 2020.

Hallador plans to release its 4th quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Form 10-K after the markets close on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Management will discuss these results during an investor call on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under Webcasts and available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657

Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG call

Conference replay through Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658

Replay Access Code: 10138491

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

SOURCE Hallador Energy Company

Related Links

http://www.halladorenergy.com

