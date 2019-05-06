Hallador Energy Reports 2019 1st Quarter Results Of $.23 Per Share Citing Increased Coal Volumes And Revenue

DENVER, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) reports financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Hallador filed its Form 10-Q after the markets closed today.

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Hallador generated $14.7MM in Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the 1st quarter of 2019. Considering that these results came from a company with a ~$150MM market cap and is 79% sold out for the next four years, represents exceptional value."

Highlights for the quarter include:

Q1 2019 NET INCOME UP 228% VS. Q1 2018

$7.0 million , $0.23 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 .

, per share for the quarter ended . GROWING CUSTOMER BASE HAS LED TO 25% INCREASE IN COAL VOLUMES Q1 2019 VS. Q1 2018

Throughout 2018 and 1 st Quarter 2019, our Sunrise Coal subsidiary grew from 9 customers in 3 states to 17 customers in 8 states. This growth in customers has increased our sales volume from 6.6 million tons in 2017 to a projected 8.2 million tons in 2019.

2.1 million tons of coal sold in Q1 2019, up from 1.7 million tons in Q1 2018

79% SOLD FOR 4 YEARS = GREAT FREE CASH FLOW VISABILITY

Sunrise coal continued to make sales during the quarter. When looking at 2019 through 2022, 25.3 million tons are sold. Thus, ~79% of our sales are contracted over the next four years at our new ~8.0 million-ton annualized pace.

THE STATE OF INDIANA HAS CHOSEN COAL

On April 24, 2019 , the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) approved an Indiana utility's request to upgrade environmental controls at a power plant we serve. Additionally, the IURC denied the same utility's request to close three coal units we serve and replace them with new combined cycle gas facilities.

We believe, the IURC's decision is a material statement demonstrating that existing coal plants are lower cost than new natural gas plants in Indiana .

.

Furthermore, out of concern for the trend of increasing electricity rates, the Indiana legislature created a committee to study Indiana's energy policy and release their findings by December 2020 .

legislature created a committee to study energy policy and release their findings by . HALLADOR TO RELOCATE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

Effective June 1, 2019 , Hallador will relocate corporate headquarters from Denver, Colorado to Terre Haute, Indiana , where the majority of the assets are currently managed.

The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands except for per ton data):







Quarters Ended March 31,





2019



2018 Net Income

$ 7,000

$ 2,132 Total Revenues

$ 89,313

$ 66,864 Tons Sold



2,130



1,707 Average Price per Ton

$ 40.02

$ 39.13 Bank Debt

$ 168,450

$ 190,737 Operating Cash Flow

$ 20,847

$ 13,193 Adjusted EBITDA*

$ 25,235

$ 19,756 Adjusted Free Cash Flow **

$ 14,652

$ 10,722

_____________________________________











*Defined as EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and ARO accretion, less the effects of our equity method investments and Hourglass Sands. **Defined as net income plus deferred income taxes, DD&A, ARO accretion, and stock compensation, less maintenance capex and the effects of our equity method investments.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial and analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operation, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors, rating agencies, and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing our results.

Reconciliation of GAAP "net income" to non-GAAP "adjusted EBITDA" (in thousands).







Quarters Ended March 31,









2019



2018

Net income

$ 7,000

$ 2,132

Income tax expense (benefit)



(36)



166

Loss from Hourglass Sands



251



136

Loss from equity method investments



34



83

DD&A



11,732



10,829

ARO accretion



309



282

Loss on disposal of assets



-



532

Loss (gain) on marketable securities



(303)



154

Interest Expense



4,619



2,708

Other amortization



1,135



762

Stock-based compensation



494



1,972

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 25,235

$ 19,756

















Reconciliation of GAAP "net income" to non-GAAP "adjusted free cash flow" (in thousands).





















Quarters Ended March 31,









2019



2018

Net Income

$ 7,000

$ 2,132

Loss from equity method investments



34



83

Deferred income tax expense



193



369

DD&A



11,738



10,829

ARO accretion



309



282

Deferred financing costs amortization



543



457

Change in fair value of interest rate swaps



1,013



(158)

Loss on disposal of assets



-



532

Maintenance capex



(6,672)



(5,772)

Stock-based compensation less taxes paid



494



1,968

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 14,652

$ 10,722

























Conference Call

As previously announced our earnings conference call for financial analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 2:00 pm eastern time. Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

Toll-free (888) 347-5317

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657

Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG Call

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week. To access the audio replay, dial US Toll-Free (877) 344-7529; Canada Toll-Free (855) 669-9658 and request to be connected to replay access code 10130749.

Hallador is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador or Sunrise, visit our websites at www.halladorenergy.com.

