Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022

DENVER, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) entered into a new $267 million credit agreement today, with PNC Bank as the administrative agent, extending the term of the agreement through May 2022.

The $267 million facility is comprised of a $147 million term loan and a $120 million revolver. In addition to extending the term of the facility, the loan substantially reduces debt service requirements and moves the loan from the Sunrise Coal level to the Hallador level, allowing for investments in Hourglass Sands as opportunities arise.