Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency Welcomes New Restaurants and Additions to SOBEWFF® Hallandale Beach Event Series

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (HBCRA) has announced it will expand the much-anticipated Food & Groove event, part of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®) Hallandale Beach event series, to include local favorites from both the City of Hallandale Beach and the surrounding area. Any restaurant owner considering expanding, moving, or opening a restaurant in Hallandale Beach is invited to showcase their cuisine at Food & Groove, a wine, food, and art experience, on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Pegasus Park at Gulfstream Village (901 S. Federal Highway).

"As a way of continuing to bolster the local restaurant industry and encourage even more restaurants to open up a location within the City of Hallandale Beach, for the first time ever, the HBCRA is opening up the Food and Groove festival to a few restaurants located outside of the City," said Dr. Jeremy Earle, City Manager/CRA Executive Director of the City of Hallandale Beach.

Hallandale Beach is uniquely positioned to welcome cultural influences from both Broward and Miami-Dade counties to add to the City's vibrant and eclectic culinary and arts scene. Dr. Earle added, "In fact, we're hoping to bring at least ten new restaurants to our Hallandale Beach community in 2024, to further enhance our international offerings."

As an incentive, all participating restaurants outside of the City boundaries will be eligible for a $1,000 reimbursement. Following the event, restaurant owners may be eligible to receive grants for commercial kitchen equipment, façade improvements, and interior renovations to offset the cost of opening a restaurant in the City. In 2023, more than 25 local restaurants participated in the Food & Groove. Participating restaurants this year include Ajaicos Restaurant, Dr. Limon Hallandale, KAO Bar & Grill, Krazy Vegan, Chef Irie, Dunns River Island Café, and more.

The HBCRA has also announced some exciting new additions to the entertainment at this year's "Festival of Lights" themed evening for eventgoers to enjoy. As part of the interactive entertainment, there will be a glow-in-the-dark LED activation area for attendees, art, music, and a performance from FUSION®, a true DJ-driven dance band that will have guests movin' and groovin' to the beats.

Bundle tickets are available for $225 per person for attendees who plan to attend both the Celebrity Chef Dinner on Friday, February 23 at KAO Bar & Grill (11 NE 1st Avenue) and Food & Groove on Saturday, February 24. Individual tickets to Food & Groove may be purchased for $75 per person. Please note, attendees must be 21 years old or older to attend either event. Uber and Lyft ridesharing discount codes are also available to and from both events. Discount codes and information are available on the Hallandale Beach Event Series website.

For more information on the Hallandale Beach Event Series, please visit https://hallandalebeachfoodandgroove.com/.

About the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency

The mission of the Hallandale Beach CRA is to promote economic development and enhance the quality of life by eliminating and preventing blighted conditions through the facilitation of community partnerships, business growth, job creation, and neighborhood rehabilitation. For more information, please visit https://cohbcra.org.

